TUTI Patriots vs VB Kanchi Veerans Scorecard | TNPL 2018 Live Score | Jul 15

TP vs VKV Live Scores : Check out TUTI Patriots vs VB Kanchi Veerans aka the TP vs VKV – TP vs VKV Live Scorecard of the India Cements TNPL 2018. This India Cements TNPL 2018 Match 4 will be played at the Indian Cement Company Ground in Tirunelveli.

The TUTI Patriots vs VB Kanchi Veerans T20 match is scheduled to begin at 15:15 IST on Jul 15. We bring you here TUTI Patriots vs VB Kanchi Veerans live scores as part of OyeCricket’s coverage of the India Cements TNPL 2018 live Scores. You can as well follow the TP vs VKV TNPL 2018 Highlights after the match.

TP vs VKV Live Scores | TN Premier League 2018

TUTI Patriots vs VB Kanchi Veerans Scorecard | India Cements TNPL 2018 Live Scores

Match Date: Jul 15, 2018

Venue: Indian Cement Company Ground, Tirunelveli

Toss:

Umpires:

Match Result:

Man of the Match:

TUTI Patriots vs VB Kanchi Veerans Live Scores | TP vs VKV Live Scorecard

Check out the below TP vs VKV scorecard:

TUTI Patriots vs VB Kanchi Veerans Squads | TNPL 2018 Teams

VB Kanchi Veerans 2018 Squad

K Vishal Vaidhya, Baba Aparajith (Captain), Aushik Srinivas, V Subramania Siva, U Mukilesh, Sunil Sam, Suresh Lokeshwar (Wicket Keeper), K Deeban Lingesh, S Siddharth, P Francis Rokins, RS Mokit Hariharan, R Silambarasan, S Arun, Sanjay Yadav, S Ashwath, S Chandrashekar, R Divakar, C Shriram, U Vishal

TUTI Patriots 2018 Squad

Washington Sundar, Kaushik Gandhi (Captain), Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Rajagopal Sathish, V Athisayaraj Davidson, Akshay Srinivasan, Malolan Rangarajan, Umashankar Sushil (Wicket Keeper), S Dinesh, S Abishiek, Nidish Rajagopal, Rajamani Jesuraj, A Venkatesh, Akash Sumra, Subramanian Anand, M Ganesh Moorthi, S Boopalan, Ashith Sanganakal, Shubham Mehta

