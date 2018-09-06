UAE vs HK Asia Cup Qualifier Live Scores | Asia Cup Qualifier 2018 Sep 6

UAE vs HK begins at 7:00 IST which is 9:30 local time. This is the Final of Asia Cup Qualifier 2018.

UAE vs HK Scorecard | Asia Cup Qualifier 2018

Match Date: Sep 6, 2018

Venue: Kinrara Academy Oval, Kuala Lumpur

Toss: Hong Kong won the toss and chose to field

Umpires: Anil Chaudhary, Ahsan Raza

Match Result:

United Arab Emirates vs Hong Kong Live Scores

United Arab Emirates Innings 65-3 (15.2)

United Arab Emirates vs Hong Kong Squads | Asia Cup Qualifier 2018

United Arab Emirates Squad for Asia Cup Qualifier 2018

Ashfaq Ahmed, Chirag Suri, Rohan Mustafa (Captain), Rameez Shahzad, Shaiman Anwar, Muhammad Usman, Adnan Mufti, Abdul Shakoor (Wicket Keeper), Ahmed Raza, Mohammad Naveed, Amir Hayat, Fahad Nawaz, Zahoor Khan, Imran Haider

Hong Kong Squad for Asia Cup Qualifier 2018

Christopher Carter, Anshuman Rath (Captain), Babar Hayat, Nizakat Khan, Kinchit Shah, Ehsan Khan, Aizaz Khan, Scott McKechnie (Wicket Keeper), Tanwir Afzal, Ehsan Nawaz, Nadeem Ahmed, Jhatavedh Subramanyan, Waqas Khan, Cameron McAulsan, Arshad Mohammad

