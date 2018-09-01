UAE vs MLY Asia Cup Qualifier Live Scores | Asia Cup Qualifier 2018 Sep 2

UAE vs MLY begins at 7:00 IST which is 9:30 local time. This is the Match 11 of Asia Cup Qualifier 2018.

UAE vs MLY Scorecard | Asia Cup Qualifier 2018

Match Date: Sep 2, 2018

Venue: Bayuemas Oval, Kuala Lumpur

Toss:

Umpires:

Match Result:

United Arab Emirates vs Malaysia Live Scores

United Arab Emirates vs Malaysia Squads | Asia Cup Qualifier 2018

United Arab Emirates Squad for Asia Cup Qualifier 2018

Ashfaq Ahmed, Chirag Suri, Rohan Mustafa (Captain), Rameez Shahzad, Shaiman Anwar, Muhammad Usman, Adnan Mufti, Abdul Shakoor (Wicket Keeper), Ahmed Raza, Mohammad Naveed, Imran Haider, Amir Hayat, Fahad Nawaz, Zahoor Khan

Malaysia Squad for Asia Cup Qualifier 2018

Anwar Arudin, Shafiq Sharif (Wicket Keeper), Suharril Fetri, Ahmad Faiz (Captain), Virandeep Singh, Syed Aziz, Muhamad Syahadat, Sharvin Muniandy, Muhammad Anwar, Pavandeep Singh, Abdul Rashid, Ainool Haqqiem, Saifullah Malik, Syazrul Idrus, Dhivendran Mogan

