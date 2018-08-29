UAE vs Nep Asia Cup Qualifier Live Scores | Asia Cup Qualifier 2018 Aug 30

Related Link: Asia Cup Qualifier 2018 Fixtures

Welcome to OyeCricket.com’s coverage of the United Arab Emirates vs Nepal Live Score as part of the Asia Cup Qualifier 2018. Follow this post for United Arab Emirates vs Nepal Scorecard and get to know the United Arab Emirates vs Nepal results that you need in this Asia Cup Qualifier 2018.

Check online for United Arab Emirates vs Nepal Scores in case you do not get to watch the Asia Cup Qualifier live cricket in your television. But don’t worry you should be getting a link later on to watch the United Arab Emirates vs Nepal Highlights and other Asia Cup Qualifier highlights. Below is our UAE vs Nep scoreboard.

UAE vs Nep begins at 7:00 IST which is 9:30 local time. This is the Match 4 of Asia Cup Qualifier 2018.

UAE vs Nep Scorecard | Asia Cup Qualifier 2018

Match Date: Aug 30, 2018

Venue: Kinrara Academy Oval, Kuala Lumpur

Toss:

Umpires:

Match Result:

United Arab Emirates vs Nepal Live Scores

Check here for UAE vs Nep Scorecard

United Arab Emirates vs Nepal Squads | Asia Cup Qualifier 2018

United Arab Emirates Squad for Asia Cup Qualifier 2018

Ashfaq Ahmed, Chirag Suri, Rohan Mustafa (Captain), Rameez Shahzad, Shaiman Anwar, Muhammad Usman, Mohammad Naveed, Adnan Mufti, Abdul Shakoor (Wicket Keeper), Imran Haider, Ahmed Raza, Amir Hayat, Fahad Nawaz, Zahoor Khan

Nepal Squad for Asia Cup Qualifier 2018

Gyanendra Malla, Subash Khakurel (Wicket Keeper), Paras Khadka (Captain), Sagar Pun, Dipendra Singh Airee, Aarif Sheikh, Rohit Paudel, Sompal Kami, KC Karan, Basant Regmi, Sandeep Lamichhane, Lalit Rajbanshi, Anil Sah, Lalit Bhandari, Binod Bhandari

Thank you for visiting our site to get the information on Asia Cup Qualifier 2018.