UAE vs Sco Live Score | ICC WCQ 2018 Score | UAE vs Sco at Bulawayo (Mar 15, 2018)

Related Links : ICC World Cup Qualifier 2018 Schedule

ICC World Cup Qualifier 2018 Score : Follow this post for UAE vs Sco Live Score of the United Arab Emirates vs Scotland match of the ICC World Cup Qualifier 2018 played at Bulawayo on Mar 15, 2018.

UAE vs Sco Live Scorecard – Get full details of the UAE vs Sco match of the ICC World Cup Qualifier 2018 through the UAE vs Sco Scorecard presented to you at OyeCricket.com.

United Arab Emirates vs Scotland ICC WCQ 2018 match is the Super Sixes Match 2 of the ICC World Cup Qualifier 2018. Catch up with the ball by ball UAE vs Sco Live Scorecard here.

UAE vs Sco Live Score | ICC World Cup Qualifier 2018 Score

Match Date: Mar 15, 2018

Venue: Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo

Toss:

Umpires:

Match Result:

Man of the Match:

Check the UAE vs Sco Live Score and UAE vs Sco Scorecard below as part of the ICC World Cup Qualifier 2018 scores :

Scorecard of this match will be updated here shortly…

UAE vs Sco Squads | ICC World Cup Qualifier 2018 Squads

United Arab Emirates Squad for ICC World Cup Qualifier 2018

Ashfaq Ahmed, Chirag Suri, Ghulam Shabber (Wicket Keeper), Rohan Mustafa (Captain), Shaiman Anwar, Muhammad Usman, Adnan Mufti, Ahmed Raza, Mohammad Naveed, Amir Hayat, Imran Haider, Qadeer Ahmed, Mohammad Boota, Zahoor Khan, Rameez Shahzad

Scotland Squad for ICC World Cup Qualifier 2018

Matthew Cross (Wicket Keeper), Kyle Coetzer (Captain), Tom Sole, Calum MacLeod, Richie Berrington, George Munsey, Craig Wallace, Michael Leask, Safyaan Sharif, Mark Watt, Bradley Wheal, Alasdair Evans, Michael Jones, Chris Sole, Stu Whittingham

Thank you for visiting OyeCricket.com for following the UAE vs Sco Live Score and the UAE vs Sco Scorecard of the United Arab Emirates vs Scotland match of the ICC World Cup Qualifier 2018. Keep following OyeCricket.com for the ICC World Cup Qualifier 2018 live scores and ICC World Cup Qualifier 2018 scorecards.