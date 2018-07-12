Follow OyeCricket on Facebook to get Latest Cricket Stories.
Match Date: July 12, 2018
Venue: Sportpark Maarschalkerweerd, Utrecht
Toss:
Umpires:
Match Result:
Racheal Ntono, Prico Nakitende, Rita Musamali, Getrude Candiru, Kevin Awino (Captain & Wicket Keeper), Immaculate Nakisuuyi, Stephani Nampiina, Franklin Najjumba, Carol Namugenyi, Joyce Apio, Concy Aweko, Mary Nalule, Janet Mbabazi, Saidati Kemigisha
Sterre Kalis, Heather Siegers (Captain), Denise Hannema, Robine Rijke, Cher van Slobbe, Babette de Leede (Wicket Keeper), Jolien van Vliet, Esther Corder, Mariska Kornet, Caroline de Fouw, Silver Siegers, Annemijn Thomson, Juliet Post, Lisa Klokgieters
