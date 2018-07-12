Uga W vs Ned W Live Scores | ICC Women’s World T20 Qualifier 2018 Live Score | Jul 12

Uganda Women vs Netherlands Women Live Scores | ICC Women’s World T20 Qualifier 2018

Match Date: July 12, 2018

Venue: Sportpark Maarschalkerweerd, Utrecht

Uganda Women vs Netherlands Women Scorecard | Uga W vs Ned W Scorecard

Uganda Women vs Netherlands Women ICC Women’s World T20 Qualifier 2018 Match Squads

Uganda Women Squad for ICC Women’s World T20 Qualifier 2018

Racheal Ntono, Prico Nakitende, Rita Musamali, Getrude Candiru, Kevin Awino (Captain & Wicket Keeper), Immaculate Nakisuuyi, Stephani Nampiina, Franklin Najjumba, Carol Namugenyi, Joyce Apio, Concy Aweko, Mary Nalule, Janet Mbabazi, Saidati Kemigisha

Netherlands Women Squad for ICC Women’s World T20 Qualifier 2018

Sterre Kalis, Heather Siegers (Captain), Denise Hannema, Robine Rijke, Cher van Slobbe, Babette de Leede (Wicket Keeper), Jolien van Vliet, Esther Corder, Mariska Kornet, Caroline de Fouw, Silver Siegers, Annemijn Thomson, Juliet Post, Lisa Klokgieters

