Uga W vs Thai W Live Scores | ICC Women's World T20 Qualifier 2018 Live Score | Jul 14

Uganda Women vs Thailand Women ICC Women's World T20 Qualifier 2018 Scorecard: This is the 5th Place Playoff of the ICC Women's World T20 Qualifier 2018.

The Uga W vs Thai W match starts at 17:30 IST which is 14:00 local time.

Uganda Women vs Thailand Women Live Scores | ICC Women’s World T20 Qualifier 2018

Match Date: Jul 14, 2018

Venue: VRA Cricket Ground, Amstelveen

Toss:

Umpires:

Match Result:

Uganda Women vs Thailand Women Scorecard | Uga W vs Thai W Scorecard

Check Uga W vs Thai W Scorecard of ICC Women’s World T20 Qualifier 2018 here.

Uganda Women vs Thailand Women ICC Women’s World T20 Qualifier 2018 Match Squads

Uganda Women Squad for ICC Women’s World T20 Qualifier 2018

Racheal Ntono, Janet Mbabazi, Getrude Candiru, Immaculate Nakisuuyi, Franklin Najjumba, Rita Musamali, Kevin Awino (Captain & Wicket Keeper), Stephani Nampiina, Carol Namugenyi, Joyce Apio, Concy Aweko, Mary Nalule, Prico Nakitende, Saidati Kemigisha

Thailand Women Squad for ICC Women’s World T20 Qualifier 2018

Nattakan Chantam, Naruemol Chaiwai, Nattaya Boochatham, Nannapat Koncharoenkai (Wicket Keeper), Sornnarin Tippoch (Captain), Ratanaporn Padunglerd, Sirintra Saengsakaorat, Chanida Sutthiruang, Suleeporn Laomi, Wongpaka Liengprasert, Onnicha Kamchomphu, Sainammin Saenya, Rosenan Kanoh, Arriya Yenyueak

