Asia Cup, named as Unimoni Asia Cup 2018 features cricketing nations in Asia will be played in UAE. Follow this OyeCricket post for the Unimoni Asia Cup 2018 Schedule and get all your Asia Cup 2018 Time Table and Asia Cup Cricket 2018 Live Scores here of the 14th edition of Asia Cup.

Like always, check out for the Asia Cup 2018 Live Streaming and the Unimoni Asia Cup 2018 Highlights should you miss out on any of the great cricketing action from this new tournament on your television.

Unimoni Asia Cup 2018 Schedule

As per the Unimoni Asia Cup 2018 Fixtures, the actual tournament begins on September 15. Asia Cup Qualifier fixtures took place from August 29 to September 6.

Unimoni Asia Cup 2018 Schedule | Asia Cup 2018 Time Table

In the main draw of the Unimoni Asia Cup 2018 – six teams will be featuring that include Bangladesh, India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan and Hong Kong. Each team plays the other once and the top two teams based on the Asia Cup 2018 Points Table will make it to the Final which is scheduled on September 28.

Unimoni Asia Cup 2018 Fixtures | Asia Cup Cricket 2018 Live Scores

Sep 15: Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka, 1st Match, Group B at Dubai International Cricket Stadium , Dubai – Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Scorecard

Sep 16: Pakistan vs Hong Kong, 2nd Match, Group A at Dubai International Cricket Stadium , Dubai

Sep 17: Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan, 3rd Match, Group B at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Sep 18: India vs Hong Kong, 4th Match, Group A at Dubai International Cricket Stadium , Dubai

Sep 19: India vs Pakistan, 5th Match, Group A at Dubai International Cricket Stadium , Dubai

Sep 20: Bangladesh vs Afghanistan, 6th Match, Group B at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Sep 21: ??? vs ???, A1 vs B2, Super Four, Match 1 at Dubai International Cricket Stadium , Dubai

Sep 21: ??? vs ???, B1 vs A2, Super Four, Match 2 at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Unimoni Asia Cup 2018 Match Schedule

Sep 23: ??? vs ???, A1 vs A2, Super Four, Match 3 at Dubai International Cricket Stadium , Dubai

Sep 23: ??? vs ???, B1 vs B2, Super Four, Match 4 at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Sep 25: ??? vs ???, A1 vs B1, Super Four, Match 5 at Dubai International Cricket Stadium , Dubai

Sep 26: ??? vs ???, A2 vs B2, Super Four, Match 6 at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Sep 28: ??? vs ???, Final at Dubai International Cricket Stadium , Dubai

