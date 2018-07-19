Follow OyeCricket on Facebook to get Latest Cricket Stories.
UWIVCXI vs Ban Practice Match Live Scores
UWI Vice Chancellors XI vs Bangladesh Practice Match from the Sabina Park, Kingston, Jamaica
UWIVCXI vs Ban Practice Match begins at 12:30 IST on Jul 20, which is 14:00 local time.
Match Date: Jul 19, 2018
Venue: Sabina Park, Kingston, Jamaica
UWIVCXI vs Ban Practice Match Scorecard of the West Indies vs Bangladesh Practice Match
Chadwick Walton (Captain & Wicket Keeper), Chris Gayle, Nicholas Kirton, Jermaine Levy, Amir Jangoo, Andre Russell, Kavem Hodge, Oshane Walters, Yannick Ottley, Vikash Mohan, Ojay Shields
Tamim Iqbal, Anamul Haque, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim (Wicket Keeper), Mahmudullah, Sabbir Rahman, Mosaddek Hossain, Mashrafe Mortaza (Captain), Mehidy Hasan, Rubel Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Liton Das, Nazmul Islam, Abu Jayed, Nazmul Hossain Shanto, Abu Hider Rony
