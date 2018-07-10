Vancouver Knights vs Toronto Nationals Live Scorecard | Global T20 Canada 2018 Live Score Jul 10

Vancouver Knights vs Toronto Nationals Live Scores : Check out Vancouver Knights vs Toronto Nationals, VCK vs TTN – Global T20 Vancouver Knights vs Toronto Nationals Live Scorecard of the Global T20 Canada 2018. This Global T20 Canada 2018, Match 17 will be played at the Maple Leaf North-West Ground in King City.

The Vancouver Knights vs Toronto Nationals T20 match is scheduled to begin at 1:30 IST on July 11, which is 16:00 local time. We bring you here Vancouver Knights vs Toronto Nationals live scores as part of OyeCricket’s coverage of the Global T20 Canada 2018 live Scores. You can as well follow the VCK vs TTN Global T20 Canada 2018 Highlights after the match.

Vancouver Knights vs Toronto Nationals Live Scores | Global T20 Canada 2018 Live Scorecard

Keep checking OyeCricket.com for Vancouver Knights vs Toronto Nationals live scores that is the Vancouver Knights vs Toronto Nationals live score and live cricket commentary of Vancouver Knights vs Toronto Nationals 2018 cricket match played at the Maple Leaf North-West Ground, King City on Jul 10, 2018.

Vancouver Knights vs Toronto Nationals Scorecard | Global T20 Canada 2018 Live Scores

Match Date: Jul 10, 2018

Venue: Maple Leaf North-West Ground, King City

Toss

Umpires:

Match Result:

Man of the Match:

Vancouver Knights vs Toronto Nationals Squads | Global T20 Canada 2018 Teams

Vancouver Knights 2018 Squad for Global T20 Canada 2018

Chris Gayle (Captain), Evin Lewis, Chadwick Walton (Wicket Keeper), Rassie van der Dussen, Andre Russell, Babar Hayat, Tim Southee, Fawad Ahmed, Steven Jacobs, Sheldon Cottrell, Saad Bin Zafar, Ruvindu Gunasekera, Srimantha Wijeratne, Kamau Leverock, Salman Nazar, Jeremy Gordon

Toronto Nationals 2018 Squad for Global T20 Canada 2018

Kamran Akmal (Wicket Keeper), Johnson Charles, Steven Smith, Anton Devcich, Nitish Kumar, Kieron Pollard, Darren Sammy (Captain), Navneet Singh Dhaliwal, Usama Mir, Mohammad Sami, Kesrick Williams, Nikhil Dutta, Farhan Malik, Rohan Mustafa, Mohammad Naveed, Nizakat Khan, Mohammad Umair

