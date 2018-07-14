Vancouver Knights vs Winnipeg Hawks Live Scorecard | Global T20 Canada 2018 Live Score Jul 14

Vancouver Knights vs Winnipeg Hawks Live Scores : This Global T20 Canada 2018, Qualifier 2 will be played at the Maple Leaf North-West Ground in King City.

The Vancouver Knights vs Winnipeg Hawks T20 match is scheduled to begin at 20:30 IST which is 11:00 local time.

Vancouver Knights vs Winnipeg Hawks Live Scores | Global T20 Canada 2018 Live Scorecard

Vancouver Knights vs Winnipeg Hawks Scorecard | Global T20 Canada 2018 Live Scores

Match Date: Jul 14, 2018

Venue: Maple Leaf North-West Ground, King City

Toss:

Umpires:

Match Result:

Man of the Match:

Vancouver Knights vs Winnipeg Hawks Squads | Global T20 Canada 2018 Teams

Vancouver Knights 2018 Squad for Global T20 Canada 2018

Chadwick Walton (Wicket Keeper), Chris Gayle (Captain), Ben Dunk, Rassie van der Dussen, Babar Hayat, Andre Russell, Saad Bin Zafar, Tim Southee, Fawad Ahmed, Steven Jacobs, Sheldon Cottrell, Ruvindu Gunasekera, Evin Lewis, Srimantha Wijeratne, Kamau Leverock, Salman Nazar, Jeremy Gordon

Winnipeg Hawks 2018 Squad for Global T20 Canada 2018

David Warner (Captain), Lendl Simmons, Ben McDermott (Wicket Keeper), Mark Deyal, Darren Bravo, David Miller, Tion Webster, Ali Khan, Fidel Edwards, Rayad Emrit, Hiral Patel, Imad Wasim, Junaid Siddiqui, Hamza Tariq, Rizwan Cheema, Kyle Phillip

