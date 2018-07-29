VB Kanchi Veerans vs Lyca Kovai Kings Scorecard | TNPL 2018 Live Score | Jul 29

VKV vs LKK Live Scores : Check out VB Kanchi Veerans vs Lyca Kovai Kings aka the VKV vs LKK – VKV vs LKK Live Scorecard of the Sankar Cements TNPL 2018. This Sankar Cements TNPL 2018 Match 20 will be played at the Indian Cement Company Ground in Tirunelveli.

Match Date: Jul 29, 2018

Venue: Indian Cement Company Ground, Tirunelveli

VB Kanchi Veerans vs Lyca Kovai Kings Squads | TNPL 2018 Teams

Lyca Kovai Kings 2018 Squad

Shahrukh Khan, Abhinav Mukund (Captain), Ashwin Venkataraman, Antony Dhas, Akkil Srinaath, Ravi Kumar Rohith (Wicket Keeper), Prasanth Rajesh, S Manigandan, S Ajith Ram, Krishnamoorthy Vignesh, T Natarajan, R Sathyanarayan, M Raja, Suresh Babu, Pradosh Ranjan Paul, R Mithun, Muhammed Khan, Sumant Jain, J Suresh Kumar

VB Kanchi Veerans 2018 Squad

K Vishal Vaidhya, V Subramania Siva, Baba Aparajith (Captain), RS Mokit Hariharan, P Francis Rokins, Sanjay Yadav, Sunil Sam, K Deeban Lingesh, Suresh Lokeshwar (Wicket Keeper), R Divakar, Aushik Srinivas, U Mukilesh, S Siddharth, R Silambarasan, S Arun, S Ashwath, S Chandrashekar, C Shriram, U Vishal

