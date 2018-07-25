VB Kanchi Veerans vs Madurai Panthers Scorecard | TNPL 2018 Live Score | Jul 25

VKV vs MP Live Scores : Check out VB Kanchi Veerans vs Madurai Panthers aka the VKV vs MP – VKV vs MP Live Scorecard of the Sankar Cements TNPL 2018. This Sankar Cements TNPL 2018 Match 15 will be played at the NPR College Ground in Dindigul.

The VB Kanchi Veerans vs Madurai Panthers T20 match is scheduled to begin at 19:15 IST on Jul 25. We bring you here VB Kanchi Veerans vs Madurai Panthers live scores as part of OyeCricket’s coverage of the Sankar Cements TNPL 2018 live Scores. You can as well follow the VKV vs MP TNPL 2018 Highlights after the match.

VKV vs MP Live Scores | TN Premier League 2018

VKV vs MP Live Scores | TN Premier League 2018

VB Kanchi Veerans vs Madurai Panthers Scorecard | Sankar Cements TNPL 2018 Live Scores

Match Date: Jul 25, 2018

Venue: NPR College Ground, Dindigul

Toss:

Umpires:

Match Result:

Man of the Match:

VB Kanchi Veerans vs Madurai Panthers Live Scores | VKV vs MP Live Scorecard

Check out the below VKV vs MP scorecard:

VB Kanchi Veerans vs Madurai Panthers Squads | TNPL 2018 Teams

Madurai Panthers 2018 Squad

Arun Karthik, D Rohit (Captain), Shijit Chandran, Jagatheesan Kousik, Abhishek Tanwar, Nilesh Subramanian (Wicket Keeper), Thalaivan Sargunam, R Karthikeyan, Kiran Akash, Varun Chakravathi, Rahil Shah, Jaganath Sinivas, SP Nathan, Lokesh Raj, Vikram Jangid, PS Sivaramakrishnan, MS Promoth, Tushar Raheja, SS Karnavar

VB Kanchi Veerans 2018 Squad

K Vishal Vaidhya, Suresh Lokeshwar (Wicket Keeper), Baba Aparajith (Captain), RS Mokit Hariharan, V Subramania Siva, P Francis Rokins, Sanjay Yadav, S Ashwath, Sunil Sam, Aushik Srinivas, R Silambarasan, S Arun, S Chandrashekar, R Divakar, C Shriram, U Vishal, S Siddharth, K Deeban Lingesh, U Mukilesh

