Victoria vs South Australia Scorecard | JLT Cup 2018 Live Score | Sep 30

Related Link: JLT One Day Cup 2018 Fixtures

Victoria vs South Australia Live Scores : Check out Victoria vs South Australia aka the Vic vs SAUS – Victoria vs South Australia Live Scorecard of the JLT Cup 2018. This JLT Cup 2018 Match 13 will be played at the Junction Oval in Melbourne .

The Victoria vs South Australia Match 13 is scheduled to begin at 5:30 IST on Sep 30 which is 11:00 local time. We bring you here Victoria vs South Australia live scores as part of OyeCricket’s coverage of the JLT Cup 2018 live Scores. You can as well follow the Vic vs SAUS JLT Cup 2018 Highlights after the match.

If you cannot watch the live cricket ball by ball action of the Victoria vs South Australia JLT Cup 2018 live match, then you should be able to find a link or two for Victoria vs South Australia live streaming, after the match Victoria vs South Australia highlights and also for the JLT Cup 2018 highlights.

Victoria vs South Australia Live Scores | JLT One Day Cup 2018

Keep checking OyeCricket.com for Victoria vs South Australia live scores that is the Victoria vs South Australia live score and live cricket commentary of Victoria vs South Australia 2018 cricket match played at the Junction Oval, Melbourne on Sep 30, 2018.

Worried that you may not watch the live match on TV? Then you can always catch up with the JLT Cup 2018 live streaming or also wait and watch for the Victoria vs South Australia highlights in addition to the JLT Cup 2018 highlights. Do not forget to catch up with the Vic vs SAUS JLT Cup 2018 Highlights and all the JLT Cup 2018 highlights online.

Victoria vs South Australia Scorecard | JLT Cup 2018 Live Scores

Match Date: Sep 30, 2018

Venue: Junction Oval, Melbourne

Toss:

Umpires:

Match Result:

Man of the Match:

Victoria vs South Australia Live Scores | Victoria vs South Australia Live Scorecard

Check out the below Victoria vs South Australia scorecard:

Victoria vs South Australia Squads | JLT Cup 2018 Teams

Victoria 2018 Squad

Cameron White, Marcus Harris, Nic Maddinson, Peter Handscomb (Captain), Glenn Maxwell, Mackenzie Harvey, Seb Gotch (Wicket Keeper), Tom O Connell, Scott Boland, Wes Agar, Jackson Coleman, Travis Dean, Matthew Short, Will Sutherland, Chris Tremain, Zak Evans

South Australia 2018 Squad

Alex Carey (Wicket Keeper), Jake Weatherald, Callum Ferguson, Jake Lehmann (Captain), Tom Cooper, Alex Ross, Cameron Valente, Adam Zampa, Joe Mennie, Kane Richardson, Nick Winter, Spencer johnson, Harry Nielsen, Chadd Sayers, Daniel Worrall

Thank you for visiting our website for the Victoria vs South Australia Live Scores of the JLT Cup 2018, and don’t forget to watch the Vic vs SAUS JLT Cup 2018 Highlights.