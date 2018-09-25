Victoria vs Western Australia Scorecard | JLT Cup 2018 Live Score | Sep 26

Match Date: Sep 26, 2018

Venue: Junction Oval, Melbourne

Toss:

Umpires:

Match Result:

Man of the Match:

Victoria vs Western Australia Squads | JLT Cup 2018 Teams

Victoria 2018 Squad

Cameron White, Jackson Coleman, Nic Maddinson, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Harris, Peter Handscomb (Captain & Wicket Keeper), Scott Boland, Chris Tremain, Matthew Short, Seb Gotch, Travis Dean, Wes Agar, Will Sutherland, Zak Evans, Mackenzie Harvey, Tom O Connell

Western Australia 2018 Squad

Nathan Coulter-Nile, Jonathan Wells, Joel Paris, Ashton Turner, Ashton Agar, Sam Whiteman, Hilton Cartwright, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Kelly, Andrew Tye, Jhye Richardson, Josh Inglis, D Arcy Short, Cameron Green, Josh Philippe

