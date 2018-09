Vijay Hazare Trophy 2018 Schedule | Vijay Hazare Trophy 2018 Fixtures

Below is the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2018-19 Schedule and Vijay Hazare Trophy 2018 Fixtures. There will be a total of 160 One Day matches in this series that starts from September 19 and ends on October 20.

There are 37 teams taking part in Vijay Hazare Trophy 2018-19, which are divided into Group A, Group B, Group C- Elite teams and Plate teams.

