Vivo IPL 11 Schedule | Vivo IPL 2018 Scorecards | Vivo IPL 2018 Time Table

Welcome to OyeCricket.com’s coverage of the Vivo IPL 2018, the eleventh edition of the Indian Premier League. In this post, we bring you Vivo IPL 2018 Schedule or in simple words – the Vivo IPL 11 Schedule of the eleventh edition of the Indian Premier League which is all set to begin from April 7.

Make a note of the IPL 11 match timings and Vivo IPL 11 match venues in our Vivo IPL 2018 Time Table which you can find below. Follow OyeCricket.com for dedicated coverage of the Indian Premier League 2018.

So what is it like in the Vivo IPL 2018 schedule? For starters, there are going to be eight teams as usual. The Vivo IPL 2018 Schedule consists of 56 group matches with each side playing against the remaining seven teams twice. This is followed up by the four play-off matches – two Qualifiers, an Eliminator in between the two and lastly the big Final. Vivo IPL 11 begins on April 7, 2018 at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai and will be wrapped up on May 27, 2018 at the same venue, making it a total of 60 games in the Vivo IPL 2018 Fixtures.

Vivo IPL 2018 Teams | Vivo IPL 11 Teams

Delhi Daredevils – Delhi Daredevils Squad

Kings XI Punjab – Kings XI Punjab Squad

Kolkata Knight Riders – Kolkata Knight Riders Squad

Mumbai Indians – Mumbai Indians Squad

Royal Challengers Bangalore – Royal Challengers Bangalore Squad

Sunrisers Hyderabad – Sunrisers Hyderabad Squad

Chennai Super Kings –

Rajasthan Royals –

Vivo IPL 2018 Venues

A total of 10 stadia will be hosting the Vivo IPL 2018 matches:

Mumbai – Wankhede Stadium (Home Ground for Mumbai Indians)

Mohali – Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium (Home Ground for the Kings XI Punjab)

Kolkata – Eden Gardens (Home Ground for the Kolkata Knight Riders)

Hyderabad – Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium (Home Ground for Sunrisers Hyderabad)

Chennai – MA Chidambaram Stadium (Home Ground for Chennai Super Kings)

Jaipur – Sawai Mansingh Stadium ( Home Ground for Rajasthan Royals)

Bengaluru – M Chinnaswamy Stadium (Home Ground for the Royal Challengers Bangalore)

Delhi – Feroz Shah Kotla (Home Ground for the Delhi Daredevils)

Indore – Holkar Cricket Stadium (Home Ground for the Kings XI Punjab)

Pune – Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium (Home Ground for Rising Pune Supergiants)

Below are the schedule and fixtures of Vivo IPL 2018 along with scorecards :

Apr 07: Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings, 1st Match at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Apr 08: Kings XI Punjab vs Delhi Daredevils, 2nd Match at Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali

Apr 09: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, 3rd Match at Eden Gardens, Kolkata

Apr 09: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals, 4th Match at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad

Apr 10: Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders, 5th Match at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

Apr 11: Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Daredevils, 6th Match at Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur

Apr 12: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians, 7th Match at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad

Apr 13: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kings XI Punjab, 8th Match at M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

Apr 14: Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Daredevils, 9th Match at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Apr 14: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, 10th Match at Eden Gardens, Kolkata

Apr 15: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals, 11th Match at M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

Apr 15: Kings XI Punjab vs Chennai Super Kings, 12th Match at Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali

Apr 16: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Daredevils, 13th Match at Eden Gardens, Kolkata

Apr 17: Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, 14th Match at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Apr 18: Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders, 15th Match at Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur

Apr 19: Kings XI Punjab vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, 16th Match at Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali

Apr 20: Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals, 17th Match at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

Apr 21: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Kings XI Punjab, 18th Match at Eden Gardens, Kolkata

Apr 21: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Daredevils, 19th Match at M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

Apr 22: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings, 20th Match at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad

Apr 22: Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians, 21st Match at Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur

Apr 23: Delhi Daredevils vs Kings XI Punjab, 22nd Match at Feroz Shah Kotla, Delhi

Apr 24: Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, 23rd Match at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Apr 25: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings, 24th Match at M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

Apr 26: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kings XI Punjab, 25th Match at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad

Apr 27: Delhi Daredevils vs Kolkata Knight Riders, 26th Match at Feroz Shah Kotla, Delhi

Apr 28: Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians, 27th Match at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

Apr 29: Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, 28th Match at Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur

Apr 29: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders, 29th Match at M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

Apr 30: Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Daredevils, 30th Match at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

May 01: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians, 31st Match at M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

May 02: Delhi Daredevils vs Rajasthan Royals, 32nd Match at Feroz Shah Kotla, Delhi

May 03: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings, 33rd Match at Eden Gardens, Kolkata

May 04: Kings XI Punjab vs Mumbai Indians, 34th Match at Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore

May 05: Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, 35th Match at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

May 05: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Daredevils, 36th Match at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad

May 06: Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders, 37th Match at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

May 06: Kings XI Punjab vs Rajasthan Royals, 38th Match at Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore

May 07: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, 39th Match at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad

May 08: Rajasthan Royals vs Kings XI Punjab, 40th Match at Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur

May 09: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians, 41st Match at Eden Gardens, Kolkata

May 10: Delhi Daredevils vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, 42nd Match at Feroz Shah Kotla, Delhi

May 11: Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings, 43rd Match at Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur

May 12: Kings XI Punjab vs Kolkata Knight Riders, 44th Match at Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore

May 12: Delhi Daredevils vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, 45th Match at Feroz Shah Kotla, Delhi

May 13: Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, 46th Match at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

May 13: Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals, 47th Match at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

May 14: Kings XI Punjab vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, 48th Match at Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore

May 15: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals, 49th Match at Eden Gardens, Kolkata

May 16: Mumbai Indians vs Kings XI Punjab, 50th Match at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

May 17: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, 51st Match at M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

May 18: Delhi Daredevils vs Chennai Super Kings, 52nd Match at Feroz Shah Kotla, Delhi

May 19: Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, 53rd Match at Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur

May 19: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders, 54th Match at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad

May 20: Delhi Daredevils vs Mumbai Indians, 55th Match at Feroz Shah Kotla, Delhi

May 20: Chennai Super Kings vs Kings XI Punjab, 56th Match at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

May 22: ??? vs ???, Qualifier 1 at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

May 23: ??? vs ???, Eliminator at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune

May 25: ??? vs ???, Qualifier 2 at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune

May 27: ??? vs ???, Final at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

