Welcome to OyeCricket.com’s coverage of the Vivo IPL 2018, the eleventh edition of the Indian Premier League. In this post, we bring you Vivo IPL 2018 Schedule or in simple words – the Vivo IPL 11 Schedule of the eleventh edition of the Indian Premier League which is all set to begin from April 7.
Make a note of the IPL 11 match timings and Vivo IPL 11 match venues in our Vivo IPL 2018 Time Table which you can find below. Follow OyeCricket.com for dedicated coverage of the Indian Premier League 2018.
So what is it like in the Vivo IPL 2018 schedule? For starters, there are going to be eight teams as usual. The Vivo IPL 2018 Schedule consists of 56 group matches with each side playing against the remaining seven teams twice. This is followed up by the four play-off matches – two Qualifiers, an Eliminator in between the two and lastly the big Final. Vivo IPL 11 begins on April 7, 2018 at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai and will be wrapped up on May 27, 2018 at the same venue, making it a total of 60 games in the Vivo IPL 2018 Fixtures.
A total of 10 stadia will be hosting the Vivo IPL 2018 matches:
Below are the schedule and fixtures of Vivo IPL 2018 along with scorecards :
Apr 07: Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings, 1st Match at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
Apr 08: Kings XI Punjab vs Delhi Daredevils, 2nd Match at Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali
Apr 09: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, 3rd Match at Eden Gardens, Kolkata
Apr 09: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals, 4th Match at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad
Apr 10: Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders, 5th Match at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
Apr 11: Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Daredevils, 6th Match at Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur
Apr 12: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians, 7th Match at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad
Apr 13: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kings XI Punjab, 8th Match at M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
Apr 14: Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Daredevils, 9th Match at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
Apr 14: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, 10th Match at Eden Gardens, Kolkata
Apr 15: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals, 11th Match at M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
Apr 15: Kings XI Punjab vs Chennai Super Kings, 12th Match at Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali
Apr 16: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Daredevils, 13th Match at Eden Gardens, Kolkata
Apr 17: Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, 14th Match at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
Apr 18: Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders, 15th Match at Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur
Apr 19: Kings XI Punjab vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, 16th Match at Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali
Apr 20: Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals, 17th Match at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
Apr 21: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Kings XI Punjab, 18th Match at Eden Gardens, Kolkata
Apr 21: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Daredevils, 19th Match at M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
Apr 22: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings, 20th Match at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad
Apr 22: Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians, 21st Match at Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur
Apr 23: Delhi Daredevils vs Kings XI Punjab, 22nd Match at Feroz Shah Kotla, Delhi
Apr 24: Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, 23rd Match at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
Apr 25: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings, 24th Match at M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
Apr 26: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kings XI Punjab, 25th Match at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad
Apr 27: Delhi Daredevils vs Kolkata Knight Riders, 26th Match at Feroz Shah Kotla, Delhi
Apr 28: Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians, 27th Match at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
Apr 29: Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, 28th Match at Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur
Apr 29: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders, 29th Match at M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
Apr 30: Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Daredevils, 30th Match at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
May 01: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians, 31st Match at M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
May 02: Delhi Daredevils vs Rajasthan Royals, 32nd Match at Feroz Shah Kotla, Delhi
May 03: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings, 33rd Match at Eden Gardens, Kolkata
May 04: Kings XI Punjab vs Mumbai Indians, 34th Match at Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore
May 05: Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, 35th Match at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
May 05: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Daredevils, 36th Match at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad
May 06: Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders, 37th Match at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
May 06: Kings XI Punjab vs Rajasthan Royals, 38th Match at Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore
May 07: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, 39th Match at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad
May 08: Rajasthan Royals vs Kings XI Punjab, 40th Match at Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur
May 09: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians, 41st Match at Eden Gardens, Kolkata
May 10: Delhi Daredevils vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, 42nd Match at Feroz Shah Kotla, Delhi
May 11: Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings, 43rd Match at Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur
May 12: Kings XI Punjab vs Kolkata Knight Riders, 44th Match at Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore
May 12: Delhi Daredevils vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, 45th Match at Feroz Shah Kotla, Delhi
May 13: Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, 46th Match at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
May 13: Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals, 47th Match at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
May 14: Kings XI Punjab vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, 48th Match at Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore
May 15: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals, 49th Match at Eden Gardens, Kolkata
May 16: Mumbai Indians vs Kings XI Punjab, 50th Match at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
May 17: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, 51st Match at M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
May 18: Delhi Daredevils vs Chennai Super Kings, 52nd Match at Feroz Shah Kotla, Delhi
May 19: Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, 53rd Match at Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur
May 19: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders, 54th Match at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad
May 20: Delhi Daredevils vs Mumbai Indians, 55th Match at Feroz Shah Kotla, Delhi
May 20: Chennai Super Kings vs Kings XI Punjab, 56th Match at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
May 22: ??? vs ???, Qualifier 1 at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
May 23: ??? vs ???, Eliminator at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune
May 25: ??? vs ???, Qualifier 2 at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune
May 27: ??? vs ???, Final at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
