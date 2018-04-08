Vivo IPL 2018 Highest Run Scorers List | Orange Cap Holder IPL 11

Vivo IPL 2018 Statistics : Follow this post for the list of highest run scorers in Vivo IPL 2018 as part of OyeCricket.com’s Vivo IPL 11 records. Here we will reveal you the Orange Cap Holder IPL 2018 from the Vivo IPL 2018 Leading Run Scorers List.

Related Links : IPL 2018 Schedule | IPL 2018 Points Table

Catch here the list of Vivo IPL 2018 highest run scorers of the Indian Premier League 2018 and know who is going to be the Orange Cap Holder IPL 11. Keep yourself updated with the Vivo IPL 2018 Top Scorers 2018, Top 10 IPL 11 Players 2018 and other Vivo IPL 2018 records.

Vivo IPL 2018 Leading Run Scorers List | Vivo IPL 2018 Statistics

Check here updated list of Vivo IPL 11 Highest Run Scorers, Orange Cap Holder IPL 2018, Vivo IPL 2018 Statistics and Vivo IPL 11 Records as part of Vivo IPL 2018 – Indian Premier League 2018, Indian Cricket’s premier T20 tournament featuring talented Indian cricketers and overseas cricketers.

Orange Cap Holder IPL 2018 till April 08, 2018

Dwayne Bravo (Chennai Super Kings)

Vivo IPL 2018 Highest Run Scorers List | Vivo IPL 11 Statistics

Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Avg SR 100 50 1 Dwayne Bravo (Chennai Super Kings) 1 1 0 68 68 68.00 226.66 0 1 2 Suryakumar Yadav (Mumbai Indians) 1 1 0 43 43 43.00 148.27 0 0 3 Krunal Pandya (Mumbai Indians) 1 1 1 41 41* – 186.36 0 0 4 Ishan Kishan (Mumbai Indians) 1 1 0 40 40 40.00 137.93 0 0 5 Kedar Jadhav (Chennai Super Kings) 1 1 1 24 24* – 109.09 0 0 6 Hardik Pandya (Mumbai Indians) 1 1 1 22 22* – 110.00 0 0 7 Ambati Rayudu (Chennai Super Kings) 1 1 0 22 22 22.00 115.78 0 0 8 Shane Watson (Chennai Super Kings) 1 1 0 16 16 16.00 114.28 0 0 9 Rohit Sharma (Mumbai Indians) 1 1 0 15 15 15.00 83.33 0 0 10 Ravindra Jadeja (Chennai Super Kings) 1 1 0 12 12 12.00 92.30 0 0

Thank you for visiting our site for checking out Vivo IPL 2018 Leading Run Scorers List to know who is the Orange Cap Holder IPL 2018. For more Vivo IPL 2018 Statistics including the Vivo IPL 2018 Leading Wicket Takers List, keep browsing OyeCricket.com.