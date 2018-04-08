Vivo IPL 2018 Highest Wicket Takers List | Purple Cap Holder IPL 11

Purple Cap Holder IPL 2018 till April 08, 2017

Mayank Markande (Mumbai Indians)

Vivo IPL 2018 Highest Wicket Takers List | Vivo IPL 11 Statistics

Player Mat Wkts BBI Avg Eco SR 4 5 1 Mayank Markande (Mumbai Indians) 1 3 3/23 7.66 5.75 8.0 0 0 2 Hardik Pandya (Mumbai Indians) 1 3 3/24 8.00 6.00 8.0 0 0 3 Shane Watson (Chennai Super Kings) 1 2 2/29 14.50 7.25 12.0 0 0 4 Deepak Chahar (Chennai Super Kings) 1 1 1/14 14.00 4.66 18.0 0 0 5 Imran Tahir (Chennai Super Kings) 1 1 1/23 23.00 11.50 12.0 0 0 6 Jasprit Bumrah (Mumbai Indians) 1 1 1/37 37.00 9.25 24.0 0 0 7 Mustafizur Rahman (Mumbai Indians) 1 1 1/39 39.00 10.17 23.0 0 0 8 Mitchell McClenaghan (Mumbai Indians) 1 1 1/44 44.00 11.00 24.0 0 0 9 Ravindra Jadeja (Chennai Super Kings) 1 0 – – 9.00 – 0 0 10 Mark Wood (Chennai Super Kings) 1 0 – – 12.25 – 0 0

