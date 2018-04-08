Vivo IPL 2018 Points Table | IPL 2018 Match Results & IPL Points Table 2018

Vivo IPL Points Table 2018 : Follow the latest Vivo IPL 2018 Points Table in this post of Indian cricket board, BCCI’s premier T20 cricket tournament. We bring you here the latest Vivo IPL 11 Points Table updated frequently and the Vivo IPL 2018 Match Results right below the Vivo IPL Points Table. Know where your favourite Indian Premier League teams are placed in our latest Vivo IPL 2018 Standings and Vivo IPL 11 Points Table.

The Indian Premier League Points Table will feature details like matches played (Mat), matches won (Won), matches lost (Lost), matches tied (Tied), matches abandoned (Aban) and the points collected (Pts).

Teams Mat Won Lost Tied N/R Pts NRR Chennai Super Kings 1 1 0 0 0 2 0.271 Mumbai Indians 1 0 1 0 0 0 -0.271 Delhi Daredevils Kolkata Knight Riders Sunrisers Hyderabad Royal Challengers Bangalore Kings XI Punjab Rajasthan Royals

Vivo IPL 2018 Match Results | Vivo IPL 2018 Scorecards

Check out Vivo IPL 2018 Match Results below listed below and follow links for the Vivo IPL 2018 scorecards of all the matches till date. You can know where the eight Vivo IPL 2018 teams are performing through the Vivo IPL 11 Points Table above this section.

Apr 7: Vivo IPL 2018 Match 1 – MI vs CSK match result – Chennai Super Kings won by 1 wicket – MI vs CSK Scorecard 2018

