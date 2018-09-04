Warks vs Dur Scorecard | English County Championship 2018 Live Score | Sep 4-7

Match Date: Sep 4-7, 2018

Venue: Edgbaston, Birmingham

Toss Report:

Umpires:

Match Result:

Will Rhodes, Dominic Sibley, Ian Bell, Jonathan Trott, Chris Wright, Sam Hain, Tim Ambrose (Wicket Keeper), Keith Barker, Jeetan Patel (Captain), Olly Stone, Ryan Sidebottom, Adam Hose, Oliver Hannon-Dalby, Matthew Lamb, George Panayi, Josh Poysden, Boyd Rankin, Sunny Singh, Aaron Thomason, Andrew Umeed, Chris Woakes, Henry Brookes

Cameron Steel, Alex Lees, Gareth Harte, Graham Clark, Michael Richardson, Axar Patel, Paul Collingwood (Captain), Stuart Poynter (Wicket Keeper), Barry McCarthy, Matt Salisbury, Chris Rushworth, Will Smith, Jack Burnham, Nathan Rimmington, Gavin Main, Mark Wood, Matty Potts, George Harding, Tom Latham, Liam Trevaskis, Brydon Carse, James Weighell, Matt Dixon, Josh Coughlin, Ryan Davies, Michael Jones, Aiden Markram, Ryan Pringle, Ben Stokes

