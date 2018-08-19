Warks vs Gloucs Scorecard | English County Championship 2018 Live Score | Aug 19-22

Warwickshire vs Gloucestershire Live Scores | English County Championship 2018

Warwickshire vs Gloucestershire Scorecard | English County Championship 2018 Live Scores Division 2

Match Date: Aug 19-22, 2018

Venue: Edgbaston, Birmingham

Warwickshire vs Gloucestershire Live Scores | Warwickshire vs Gloucestershire Live Scorecard

Warwickshire vs Gloucestershire Squads | Specsavers County Championship 2018 Teams

Warwickshire Squad for Specsavers County Championship Division 2

Tim Ambrose (Wicket Keeper), Keith Barker, Ian Bell, Sam Hain, Adam Hose, Oliver Hannon-Dalby, Matthew Lamb, George Panayi, Jeetan Patel (Captain), Boyd Rankin, Dominic Sibley, Sunny Singh, Aaron Thomason, Jonathan Trott, Andrew Umeed, Will Rhodes, Olly Stone, Henry Brookes, Ryan Sidebottom

Gloucestershire Squad for Specsavers County Championship Division 2

Chris Dent (Captain), Miles Hammond, James Robert Bracey, Gareth Roderick (Wicket Keeper), Benny Howell, Ryan Higgins, Craig Miles, Ben Charlesworth, David Payne, Matt Taylor, George Drissell, Jacob Lintott

