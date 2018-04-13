Warks vs Sus Scorecard | English County Championship 2018 Live Score | Apr 13-16

Match Date: Apr 13-16, 2018

Venue: Edgbaston, Birmingham

Toss Report:

Umpires:

Match Result:

Warwickshire vs Sussex Squads | Specsavers County Championship 2018 Teams

Warwickshire Squad for Specsavers County Championship Division 2

Keith Barker, Ian Bell, Sam Hain, Adam Hose, Tim Ambrose (Wicket Keeper), Oliver Hannon-Dalby, Matthew Lamb, Jeetan Patel (Captain), George Panayi, Josh Poysden, Boyd Rankin, Dominic Sibley, Sunny Singh, Aaron Thomason, Jonathan Trott, Andrew Umeed, Chris Wright

Sussex Squad for Specsavers County Championship Division 2

Ben Brown (Captain & Wicket Keeper), Will Beer, Michael Burgess, Harry Finch, Ollie Robinson, Philip Salt, Ishant Sharma, Stiaan van Zyl, Stu Whittingham, David Wiese, Luke Wells, Luke Wright

