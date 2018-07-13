Warwickshire vs Leicestershire Vitality Blast Scorecard | Vitality Blast 2018 Live Scores

Warwickshire vs Leicestershire Vitality Blast Scorecard of Vitality T20 Blast 2018 : Related Links: Vitality Blast 2018 Fixtures

Warks vs Leic Live Scores: Check out Warwickshire vs Leicestershire – Warks vs Leic Scorecard of the Vitality Blast 2018. Check this post for Warwickshire vs Leicestershire live scores as part of OyeCricket’s coverage of the Vitality Blast 2018. In case you don’t get to watch the live cricket action of Warwickshire vs Leicestershire Vitality Blast 2018 live match, then you should be able to find a link or two for Warwickshire vs Leicestershire live scorecard and also for the Vitality Blast 2018 highlights.

Keep browsing OyeCricket.com for Warwickshire vs Leicestershire live score and live cricket commentary of Warks vs Leic cricket match played at Edgbaston, Birmingham on Jul 13, 2018. Warks vs Leic match starts at 23:30 IST which is 19:00 local time. Worried that you missed out on the live match, then you can always catch up with the Vitality Blast 2018 live streaming or also wait and watch for the Warwickshire vs Leicestershire highlights and also the Vitality Blast 2018 highlights.

Warks vs Leic Vitality Blast Live Scores | Vitality Blast 2018

Match Date: Jul 13, 2018

Venue: Edgbaston, Birmingham

Toss:

Umpires:

Match Result:

Man of the Match:

Warwickshire vs Leicestershire Vitality Blast Scorecard | Warks vs Leic Score Updates

The Warwickshire vs Leicestershire Vitality Blast Scorecard will be updated here.

Warwickshire vs Leicestershire Vitality Blast 2018 Match Squads

Leicestershire Squad for Vitality Blast 2018

Neil Dexter, Cameron Delport, Mark Cosgrove, Colin Ackermann (Captain), Ben Raine, Mohammad Nabi, Lewis Hill (Wicket Keeper), Tom Wells, Zak Chappell, Callum Parkinson, Mohammad Abbas, Gavin Griffiths, Paul Horton, Rob Sayer

Warwickshire Squad for Vitality Blast 2018

Ed Pollock, Ian Bell, Sam Hain, Adam Hose, Grant Elliott (Captain), Colin de Grandhomme, Dominic Sibley, Tim Ambrose (Wicket Keeper), Jeetan Patel, Henry Brookes, Oliver Hannon-Dalby, Boyd Rankin, Josh Poysden, Olly Stone, Will Rhodes

Thank you for visiting OyeCricket.com, hope you got all the required information on Warwickshire vs Leicestershire Vitality Blast Scorecard.