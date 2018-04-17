Wellington v Northern Districts Scorecard | The Ford Trophy 2018 Live Score | Jan 27

Wellington Firebirds vs Northern Knights Scorecard | The Ford Trophy 2018 Live Scores

Match Date: Jan 27, 2018

Venue: Basin Reserve, Wellington

Toss: Northern Districts won the toss and chose to field

Umpires: JM Dempsey, DJ Walker

Match Result: Northern Districts won by 4 wickets

Wellington innings Runs Balls Mins 4s 6s S-Rate *HJH Marshall lbw b Randell 6 15 25 – – 40.00 MJ Nofal lbw b Randell 5 5 5 1 – 100.00 SJ Murdoch b Arnel 44 48 70 7 – 91.67 +DP Conway c Kelly b Randell 93 96 157 12 – 96.88 MG Bracewell c Kelly b Randell 54 51 58 7 – 105.88 MJ Taylor b Mitchell 12 24 30 1 – 50.00 LJ Woodcock c Arnel b Kuggeleijn 15 21 37 2 – 71.43 LV van Beek c Randell b Arnel 53 25 37 5 3 212.00 PF Younghusband c Brownlie b Mitchell 14 14 23 1 – 100.00 OR Newton not out 8 3 6 – 1 266.67 IG McPeake not out 1 1 2 – – 100.00 Extras (4 lb, 3 nb, 8 w) 15 Total (9 wickets, innings closed, 50 overs) 320 Fall of wickets: 1-6 (Nofal, 1.2 ov), 2-32 (Marshall, 5.5 ov), 3-91 (Murdoch, 16.4 ov), 4-183 (Bracewell, 30.3 ov), 5-213 (Taylor, 37.2 ov), 6-236 (Conway, 41.2 ov), 7-254 (Woodcock, 44.6 ov), 8-308 (van Beek, 48.5 ov), 9-318 (Younghusband, 49.4 ov)

Northern Districts bowling Overs Mdns Runs Wkts Wides No-Balls S-Rate Econ Kuggeleijn 10 0 59 1 1 – 60.00 5.90 Randell 10 1 44 4 1 – 15.00 4.40 Hampton 4 0 22 0 – – – 5.50 Arnel 9 1 55 2 1 1 27.00 6.11 Walker 3 0 32 0 1 2 – 10.67 Devcich 5 0 34 0 2 – – 6.80 Mitchell 9 0 70 2 1 – 27.00 7.78

Northern Districts innings Runs Balls Mins 4s 6s S-Rate BJ Watling c Murdoch b Newton 0 5 3 – – 0.00 +TL Seifert b van Beek 0 1 6 – – 0.00 NF Kelly c Conway b Younghusband 21 31 49 3 – 67.74 AP Devcich c Conway b McPeake 13 19 23 3 – 68.42 *DG Brownlie c Murdoch b Younghusband 97 98 111 10 3 98.98 DJ Mitchell not out 126 101 147 10 5 124.75 SC Kuggeleijn c Younghusband b van Beek 44 27 52 3 3 162.96 BR Hampton not out 4 5 7 – – 80.00 JG Walker did not bat BJ Arnel did not bat BG Randell did not bat Extras (4 b, 3 lb, 2 nb, 10 w) 19 Total (6 wickets, 47.3 overs) 324 Fall of wickets: 1-0 (Watling, 0.5 ov), 2-0 (Seifert, 1.1 ov), 3-20 (Devcich, 6.3 ov), 4-41 (Kelly, 11.3 ov), 5-198 (Brownlie, 35.4 ov), 6-315 (Kuggeleijn, 46.1 ov)

Wellington bowling Overs Mdns Runs Wkts Wides No-Balls S-Rate Econ Newton 9 1 65 1 1 1 54.00 7.22 van Beek 10 0 54 2 2 – 30.00 5.40 McPeake 9.3 0 73 1 – 1 57.00 7.68 Younghusband 10 0 53 2 2 – 30.00 5.30 Taylor 0.5 0 3 0 – – – 3.60 Nofal 2.1 0 20 0 – – – 9.23 Woodcock 6 0 49 0 1 – – 8.17

Wellington v Northern Districts Squads | The Ford Trophy 2018 Teams

Wellington 2018 Squad

Hamish Bennett (Captain), Michael Bracewell, Devon Conway (Wicket Keeper), Hamish Marshall, Ian McPeake, Stephen Murdoch, Malcolm Nofal, Matt Taylor, Logan van Beek, Anurag Verma, Luke Woodcock, Peter Young-Husband, Peter Younghusband, Tom Blundell, Ollie Newton

Northern Districts 2018 Squad

Dean Brownlie (Captain), Brent Arnel, Anton Devcich, Zak Gibson, Brett Hampton, Tim Seifert (Wicket Keeper), James Baker, Nicholas Frederick Kelly, Scott Kuggeleijn, Daryl Mitchell, Brett Randell, Joe Walker, BJ Watling

