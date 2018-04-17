Follow OyeCricket on Facebook to get Latest Cricket Stories.
Match Date: Jan 27, 2018
Venue: Basin Reserve, Wellington
Toss: Northern Districts won the toss and chose to field
Umpires: JM Dempsey, DJ Walker
Match Result: Northern Districts won by 4 wickets
|Wellington innings
|Runs
|Balls
|Mins
|4s
|6s
|S-Rate
|*HJH Marshall
|lbw b Randell
|6
|15
|25
|–
|–
|40.00
|MJ Nofal
|lbw b Randell
|5
|5
|5
|1
|–
|100.00
|SJ Murdoch
|b Arnel
|44
|48
|70
|7
|–
|91.67
|+DP Conway
|c Kelly b Randell
|93
|96
|157
|12
|–
|96.88
|MG Bracewell
|c Kelly b Randell
|54
|51
|58
|7
|–
|105.88
|MJ Taylor
|b Mitchell
|12
|24
|30
|1
|–
|50.00
|LJ Woodcock
|c Arnel b Kuggeleijn
|15
|21
|37
|2
|–
|71.43
|LV van Beek
|c Randell b Arnel
|53
|25
|37
|5
|3
|212.00
|PF Younghusband
|c Brownlie b Mitchell
|14
|14
|23
|1
|–
|100.00
|OR Newton
|not out
|8
|3
|6
|–
|1
|266.67
|IG McPeake
|not out
|1
|1
|2
|–
|–
|100.00
|Extras
|(4 lb, 3 nb, 8 w)
|15
|Total
|(9 wickets, innings closed, 50 overs)
|320
|Fall of wickets:
|1-6 (Nofal, 1.2 ov), 2-32 (Marshall, 5.5 ov), 3-91 (Murdoch, 16.4 ov), 4-183 (Bracewell, 30.3 ov), 5-213 (Taylor, 37.2 ov), 6-236 (Conway, 41.2 ov), 7-254 (Woodcock, 44.6 ov), 8-308 (van Beek, 48.5 ov), 9-318 (Younghusband, 49.4 ov)
|Northern Districts bowling
|Overs
|Mdns
|Runs
|Wkts
|Wides
|No-Balls
|S-Rate
|Econ
|Kuggeleijn
|10
|0
|59
|1
|1
|–
|60.00
|5.90
|Randell
|10
|1
|44
|4
|1
|–
|15.00
|4.40
|Hampton
|4
|0
|22
|0
|–
|–
|–
|5.50
|Arnel
|9
|1
|55
|2
|1
|1
|27.00
|6.11
|Walker
|3
|0
|32
|0
|1
|2
|–
|10.67
|Devcich
|5
|0
|34
|0
|2
|–
|–
|6.80
|Mitchell
|9
|0
|70
|2
|1
|–
|27.00
|7.78
|Northern Districts innings
|Runs
|Balls
|Mins
|4s
|6s
|S-Rate
|BJ Watling
|c Murdoch b Newton
|0
|5
|3
|–
|–
|0.00
|+TL Seifert
|b van Beek
|0
|1
|6
|–
|–
|0.00
|NF Kelly
|c Conway b Younghusband
|21
|31
|49
|3
|–
|67.74
|AP Devcich
|c Conway b McPeake
|13
|19
|23
|3
|–
|68.42
|*DG Brownlie
|c Murdoch b Younghusband
|97
|98
|111
|10
|3
|98.98
|DJ Mitchell
|not out
|126
|101
|147
|10
|5
|124.75
|SC Kuggeleijn
|c Younghusband b van Beek
|44
|27
|52
|3
|3
|162.96
|BR Hampton
|not out
|4
|5
|7
|–
|–
|80.00
|JG Walker
|did not bat
|BJ Arnel
|did not bat
|BG Randell
|did not bat
|Extras
|(4 b, 3 lb, 2 nb, 10 w)
|19
|Total
|(6 wickets, 47.3 overs)
|324
|Fall of wickets:
|1-0 (Watling, 0.5 ov), 2-0 (Seifert, 1.1 ov), 3-20 (Devcich, 6.3 ov), 4-41 (Kelly, 11.3 ov), 5-198 (Brownlie, 35.4 ov), 6-315 (Kuggeleijn, 46.1 ov)
|Wellington bowling
|Overs
|Mdns
|Runs
|Wkts
|Wides
|No-Balls
|S-Rate
|Econ
|Newton
|9
|1
|65
|1
|1
|1
|54.00
|7.22
|van Beek
|10
|0
|54
|2
|2
|–
|30.00
|5.40
|McPeake
|9.3
|0
|73
|1
|–
|1
|57.00
|7.68
|Younghusband
|10
|0
|53
|2
|2
|–
|30.00
|5.30
|Taylor
|0.5
|0
|3
|0
|–
|–
|–
|3.60
|Nofal
|2.1
|0
|20
|0
|–
|–
|–
|9.23
|Woodcock
|6
|0
|49
|0
|1
|–
|–
|8.17
Hamish Bennett (Captain), Michael Bracewell, Devon Conway (Wicket Keeper), Hamish Marshall, Ian McPeake, Stephen Murdoch, Malcolm Nofal, Matt Taylor, Logan van Beek, Anurag Verma, Luke Woodcock, Peter Young-Husband, Peter Younghusband, Tom Blundell, Ollie Newton
Dean Brownlie (Captain), Brent Arnel, Anton Devcich, Zak Gibson, Brett Hampton, Tim Seifert (Wicket Keeper), James Baker, Nicholas Frederick Kelly, Scott Kuggeleijn, Daryl Mitchell, Brett Randell, Joe Walker, BJ Watling
