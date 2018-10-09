Wellington vs Auckland Scorecard | Plunket Shield 2018 Live Score | Oct 10-13

Wellington vs Auckland Live Scores : Check out Wellington vs Auckland aka the Wel vs Akl – Wellington vs Auckland Live Scorecard of the Plunket Shield 2018. This Plunket Shield 2018 Match 1 will be played at the Basin Reserve, Wellington.

The Wellington vs Auckland Match 1 is scheduled to begin at 03:00 IST on Oct 10-13 which is 10:30 local time. We bring you here Wellington vs Auckland live scores as part of OyeCricket’s coverage of the Plunket Shield 2018 live Scores. You can as well follow the Wel vs Akl Plunket Shield 2018 Highlights after the match.

If you cannot watch the live cricket ball by ball action of the Wellington vs Auckland Plunket Shield 2018 live match, then you should be able to find a link or two for Wellington vs Auckland live streaming, after the match Wellington vs Auckland highlights and also for the Plunket Shield 2018 highlights.

Wellington vs Auckland Live Scores | Plunket Shield 2018

Keep checking OyeCricket.com for Wellington vs Auckland live scores that is the Wellington vs Auckland live score and live cricket commentary of Wellington vs Auckland 2018 cricket match played at the Basin Reserve, Wellington on Oct 10-13, 2018.

Worried that you may not watch the live match on TV? Then you can always catch up with the Plunket Shield 2018 live streaming or also wait and watch for the Wellington vs Auckland highlights in addition to the Plunket Shield 2018 highlights. Do not forget to catch up with the Wel vs Akl Plunket Shield 2018 Highlights and all the Plunket Shield 2018 highlights online.

Wellington vs Auckland Scorecard | Plunket Shield 2018 Live Scores

Match Date: Oct 10-13, 2018

Venue: Basin Reserve, Wellington

Toss:

Umpires:

Match Result:

Wellington vs Auckland Live Scores | Wellington vs Auckland Live Scorecard

Check out the below Wellington vs Auckland scorecard:

Wellington vs Auckland Squads | Plunket Shield 2018 Teams

Auckland 2018 Squad

Michael Guptill-Bunce (Captain), Jeet Raval, Finn Allen, Ben Horne (Wicket Keeper), Graeme Beghin, Robert ODonnell, Sean Solia, Ben Lister, Matt McEwan, Rajvinder Sandhu, William Somerville, Danru Ferns

Wellington 2018 Squad

Michael Bracewell (Captain & Wicket Keeper), Hamish Bennett, Devon Conway, Lauchie Johns, Andrew Fletcher, Ian McPeake, James Neesham, Ollie Newton, Malcolm Nofal, Jeetan Patel, Logan van Beek, Luke Woodcock

Thank you for visiting our website for the Wellington vs Auckland Live Scores of the Plunket Shield 2018, and don’t forget to watch the Wel vs Akl Plunket Shield 2018 Highlights.