Wellington vs Central Districts Scorecard | Plunket Shield 2018 Live Score | Mar 17-20

March 16, 2018 | Filed under: New Zealand,Plunket Shield 2017 | Posted by:
Wellington vs Central Districts Live Scores | Plunket Shield 2018

Wellington Firebirds vs Central Stags Scorecard | Plunket Shield 2018 Live Scores

Match Date: Mar 17-20, 2018
Venue: Basin Reserve, Wellington
Toss:
Umpires:
Match Result:

Wellington vs Central Districts Live Scores | Wellington vs Central Districts Live Scorecard

Check out the below Wellington vs Central Districts scorecard:

Wellington vs Central Districts Squads | Plunket Shield 2018 Teams

Wellington 2018 Squad

Michael Bracewell (Captain), Fraser Colson, Devon Conway (Wicket Keeper), Stephen Murdoch, Alex Ridley, Michael Papps, Lauchie Johns, Malcolm Nofal, Jeetan Patel, Hamish Bennett, Ian McPeake, Ollie Newton, Luke Woodcock

Central Districts 2018 Squad

Will Young (Captain), Ben Smith (Wicket Keeper), Jesse Ryder, Tom Bruce, Christian Leopard, Dane Cleaver, Bevan Small, Felix Murray, Blair Tickner, Adam Milne, Navin Patel, Schmulian, Greg Hay

