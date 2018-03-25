Wellington vs Northern Districts Scorecard | Plunket Shield 2018 Live Score | Mar 25-28

Related Link: Plunket Shield 2018 Fixtures | Plunket Shield 2018 Points Table | Plunket Shied 2018 Most Runs | Plunket Shield 2018 Most Wickets

Wellington vs Northern Districts Live Scores : Check out Wellington vs Northern Districts aka the Wel vs ND – Wellington vs Northern Districts Live Scorecard of the Plunket Shield 2018. This Plunket Shield 2018 Match 26 will be played at the Basin Reserve in Wellington.

The Wellington vs Northern Districts Match 26 is scheduled to begin at 03:00 IST on Mar 25-28 which is 10:30 local time. We bring you here Wellington vs Northern Districts live scores as part of OyeCricket’s coverage of the Plunket Shield 2018 live Scores. You can as well follow the Wel vs ND Plunket Shield 2018 Highlights after the match.

If you cannot watch the live cricket ball by ball action of the Wellington vs Northern Districts Plunket Shield 2018 live match, then you should be able to find a link or two for Wellington vs Northern Districts live streaming, after the match Wellington vs Northern Districts highlights and also for the Plunket Shield 2018 highlights.

Wellington vs Northern Districts Live Scores | Plunket Shield 2018

Keep checking OyeCricket.com for Wellington vs Northern Districts live scores that is the Wellington vs Northern Districts live score and live cricket commentary of Wellington vs Northern Districts 2018 cricket match played at the Basin Reserve, Wellington on Mar 25-28, 2018.

Worried that you may not watch the live match on TV? Then you can always catch up with the Plunket Shield 2018 live streaming or also wait and watch for the Wellington vs Northern Districts highlights in addition to the Plunket Shield 2018 highlights. Do not forget to catch up with the Wel vs ND Plunket Shield 2018 Highlights and all the Plunket Shield 2018 highlights online.

Wellington Firebirds vs Northern Knights Scorecard | Plunket Shield 2018 Live Scores

Match Date: Mar 25-28, 2018

Venue: Basin Reserve, Wellington

Toss: Northern Knights won the toss and chose to field

Umpires: Tony Gillies, John Dempsey

Match Result:

Wellington vs Northern Districts Live Scores | Wellington vs Northern Districts Live Scorecard

Check out the below Wellington vs Northern Districts scorecard:

Wellington 1st Innings 96-4 (32)

Wellington vs Northern Districts Squads | Plunket Shield 2018 Teams

Wellington 2018 Squad

Michael Papps, Luke Woodcock, Stephen Murdoch, Michael Bracewell (Captain), Devon Conway (Wicket Keeper), Fraser Colson, Malcolm Nofal, Jeetan Patel, Ollie Newton, Ian McPeake, Hamish Bennett, Lauchie Johns, Travis Muller, Tom Blundell, Logan van Beek, Matt Taylor, Peter Younghusband, Alex Ridley

Northern Districts 2018 Squad

Daniel Flynn (Captain), Henry Cooper, Bharat Popli, Corey Anderson, James Baker, Nicholas Frederick Kelly, Daryl Mitchell, Ish Sodhi, PD Bocock (Wicket Keeper), Joe Walker, Zak Gibson, Brent Arnel, Dean Brownlie, Anton Devcich, Brett Hampton, Scott Kuggeleijn, Brett Randell, Tim Seifert, HR Cooper

Thank you for visiting our website for the Wellington vs Northern Districts Live Scores of the Plunket Shield 2018, and don’t forget to watch the Wel vs ND Plunket Shield 2018 Highlights.