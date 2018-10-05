West Indies Tour of India 2018 Schedule | Ind vs WI 2018 Fixtures

Welcome to OyeCricket.com’s coverage of West Indies Tour of India 2018. This West Indies in India 2018 tour consists of five ODIs, two Tests and three T20Is. Here in this post, we bring you India vs West Indies 2018 Schedule to give you Ind vs WI 2018 match schedule and India vs West Indies 2018 series timetable. OyeCricket.com will bring you the Ind vs WI live scores along with Ind vs WI Scorecard updates.

India vs West Indies 2018 Schedule

West Indies Tour of India 2018 begins with the 1st Test on Oct 4 at Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot. After the two Tests, then comes five ODIs and then follows the T20Is. The tour ends with the 3rd T20I on Nov 11, 2018 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

Ind vs WI 2018 Schedule | Ind vs WI 2018 Fixtures

Following is the West Indies Tour of India 2018 Schedule along with match timings. Check here timetable of Tests, ODIs and T20Is 2018.

Sep 29-30: Board Presidents XI vs Windies, Two-day Practice Match at Reliance Stadium, Vadodara

India vs West Indies Test Series 2018 Schedule

Oct 4-8: India vs West Indies, 1st Test at Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot – Ind vs WI 1st Test Scorecard

Oct 12-16: India vs West Indies, 2nd Test at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad

India vs West Indies ODI Series 2018 Schedule

Oct 21: India vs West Indies, 1st ODI at Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati

Oct 24: India vs West Indies, 2nd ODI at Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam

Oct 27: India vs West Indies, 3rd ODI at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune

Oct 29: India vs West Indies, 4th ODI at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Nov 1: India vs West Indies, 5th ODI at Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram

India vs West Indies T20I Series 2018 Schedule

Nov 4: India vs West Indies, 1st T20I at Eden Gardens, Kolkata

Nov 6: India vs West Indies, 2nd T20I at Ekana International Cricket Stadium, Lucknow

Nov 11: India vs West Indies, 3rd T20I at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

Thank you for visiting our site for the India vs West Indies 2018 Schedule. We hope you like our coverage of West Indies Tour of India 2018.