West Indies Tour of Pakistan 2018 Schedule | Pak vs WI 2018 Fixtures

Welcome to OyeCricket.com’s coverage of West Indies Tour of Pakistan 2018. This West Indies in Pakistan 2018 tour consists of three T20s. Here in this post, we bring you Pakistan vs West Indies 2018 Schedule to give you Pak vs WI 2018 match schedule and Pakistan vs West Indies 2018 series timetable. OyeCricket.com will bring you the Pak vs WI live scores along with Pak vs WI Scorecard updates.

Pakistan vs West Indies 2018 Schedule

West Indies Tour of Pakistan 2018 begins with the 1st T20 on April 1 at National Stadium in Karachi. All the three T20s are played at the same stadium. The tour ends with the 3rd T20 on April 3.

Pak vs WI 2018 Schedule | Pak vs WI 2018 Fixtures

Following is the West Indies Tour of Pakistan 2018 Schedule along with match timings. Check here timetable of Tests 2018. All the three T20s begin at 20:30 IST which is 20:00 local time.

Pakistan vs West Indies T20 Series 2018 Schedule

Apr 1: Pakistan vs Windies, 1st T20I at National Stadium, Karachi – Pak vs WI 1st T20 Scorecard

Apr 2: Pakistan vs Windies, 2nd T20I at National Stadium, Karachi

Apr 3: Pakistan vs Windies, 3rd T20I at National Stadium, Karachi

Thank you for visiting our site for the Pakistan vs West Indies 2018 Schedule. We hope you like our coverage of West Indies Tour of Pakistan 2018.