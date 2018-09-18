Western Australia vs New South Wales Scorecard | JLT Cup 2018 Live Score | Sep 18

Western Australia vs New South Wales Live Scores | JLT One Day Cup 2018

Western Australia vs New South Wales Scorecard | JLT Cup 2018 Live Scores

Match Date: Sep 18, 2018

Venue: WACA Ground, Perth

Toss:

Umpires:

Match Result:

Man of the Match:

Western Australia vs New South Wales Live Scores | Western Australia vs New South Wales Live Scorecard

Check out the below Western Australia vs New South Wales scorecard:

Western Australia vs New South Wales Squads | JLT Cup 2018 Teams

Western Australia 2018 Squad

D Arcy Short, Josh Inglis, Josh Philippe (Wicket Keeper), Jonathan Wells, Marcus Stoinis, Jhye Richardson, Ashton Agar, Hilton Cartwright, Ashton Turner (Captain), Andrew Tye, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Cameron Green, Joel Paris, Matthew Kelly

New South Wales 2018 Squad

Jack Edwards, Ryan Gibson, Daniel Hughes, Daniel Sams, Jason Sangha, Peter Nevill (Captain & Wicket Keeper), Nick Larkin, Moises Henriques, Steve OKeefe, Kurtis Patterson, Sean Abbott, Harry Conway, Trent Copeland, Mickey Edwards

