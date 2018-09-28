Western Australia vs Queensland Scorecard | JLT Cup 2018 Live Score | Sep 28

Related Link: JLT One Day Cup 2018 Fixtures

Western Australia vs Queensland Live Scores : Check out Western Australia vs Queensland aka the WA vs QL – Western Australia vs Queensland Live Scorecard of the JLT Cup 2018. This JLT Cup 2018 Match 12 will be played at the Hurstville Oval in Sydney.

The Western Australia vs Queensland Match 12 is scheduled to begin at 5:00 IST on Sep 28 which is 9:30 local time. We bring you here Western Australia vs Queensland live scores as part of OyeCricket’s coverage of the JLT Cup 2018 live Scores. You can as well follow the WA vs QL JLT Cup 2018 Highlights after the match.

If you cannot watch the live cricket ball by ball action of the Western Australia vs Queensland JLT Cup 2018 live match, then you should be able to find a link or two for Western Australia vs Queensland live streaming, after the match Western Australia vs Queensland highlights and also for the JLT Cup 2018 highlights.

Western Australia vs Queensland Live Scores | JLT One Day Cup 2018

Keep checking OyeCricket.com for Western Australia vs Queensland live scores that is the Western Australia vs Queensland live score and live cricket commentary of Western Australia vs Queensland 2018 cricket match played at the Hurstville Oval, Sydney on Sep 28, 2018.

Worried that you may not watch the live match on TV? Then you can always catch up with the JLT Cup 2018 live streaming or also wait and watch for the Western Australia vs Queensland highlights in addition to the JLT Cup 2018 highlights. Do not forget to catch up with the WA vs QL JLT Cup 2018 Highlights and all the JLT Cup 2018 highlights online.

Western Australia vs Queensland Scorecard | JLT Cup 2018 Live Scores

Match Date: Sep 28, 2018

Venue: Hurstville Oval, Sydney

Toss:

Umpires:

Match Result:

Man of the Match:

Western Australia vs Queensland Live Scores | Western Australia vs Queensland Live Scorecard

Check out the below Western Australia vs Queensland scorecard:

Western Australia vs Queensland Squads | JLT Cup 2018 Teams

Western Australia 2018 Squad

Josh Philippe, Josh Inglis (Wicket Keeper), D Arcy Short, Ashton Turner (Captain), Marcus Stoinis, Hilton Cartwright, Cameron Green, Matthew Kelly, Jason Behrendorff, Andrew Tye, Usman Qadir BenchNathan Coulter-Nile, Jhye Richardson, Jonathan Wells, Sam Whiteman, Joel Paris, Ashton Agar

Queensland 2018 Squad

Sam Heazlett, Max Bryant, Chris Lynn, Charlie Hemphrey, Joe Burns, Jimmy Peirson (Captain & Wicket Keeper), Mark Steketee, Mitchell Swepson, Matthew Kuhnemann, Luke Feldman, Billy Stanlake, Xavier Bartlett, Sam Truloff, Jack Wildermuth, Jack Prestwidge, Lachlan Pfeffer

Thank you for visiting our website for the Western Australia vs Queensland Live Scores of the JLT Cup 2018, and don’t forget to watch the WA vs QL JLT Cup 2018 Highlights.