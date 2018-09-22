Western Australia vs South Australia Scorecard | JLT Cup 2018 Live Score | Sep 22

Related Link: JLT One Day Cup 2018 Fixtures

Western Australia vs South Australia Live Scores : Check out Western Australia vs South Australia aka the WA vs SAUS – Western Australia vs South Australia Live Scorecard of the JLT Cup 2018. This JLT Cup 2018 Match 5 will be played at the WACA Ground in Perth.

The Western Australia vs South Australia Match 5 is scheduled to begin at 11:30 IST on Sep 22 which is 14:00 local time. We bring you here Western Australia vs South Australia live scores as part of OyeCricket’s coverage of the JLT Cup 2018 live Scores. You can as well follow the WA vs SAUS JLT Cup 2018 Highlights after the match.

If you cannot watch the live cricket ball by ball action of the Western Australia vs South Australia JLT Cup 2018 live match, then you should be able to find a link or two for Western Australia vs South Australia live streaming, after the match Western Australia vs South Australia highlights and also for the JLT Cup 2018 highlights.

Western Australia vs South Australia Live Scores | JLT One Day Cup 2018

Keep checking OyeCricket.com for Western Australia vs South Australia live scores that is the Western Australia vs South Australia live score and live cricket commentary of Western Australia vs South Australia 2018 cricket match played at the WACA Ground, Perth on Sep 22, 2018.

Worried that you may not watch the live match on TV? Then you can always catch up with the JLT Cup 2018 live streaming or also wait and watch for the Western Australia vs South Australia highlights in addition to the JLT Cup 2018 highlights. Do not forget to catch up with the WA vs SAUS JLT Cup 2018 Highlights and all the JLT Cup 2018 highlights online.

Western Australia vs South Australia Scorecard | JLT Cup 2018 Live Scores

Match Date: Sep 22, 2018

Venue: WACA Ground, Perth

Toss:

Umpires:

Match Result:

Man of the Match:

Western Australia vs South Australia Live Scores | Western Australia vs South Australia Live Scorecard

Check out the below Western Australia vs South Australia scorecard:

Western Australia vs South Australia Squads | JLT Cup 2018 Teams

Western Australia 2018 Squad

Josh Philippe, Josh Inglis (Wicket Keeper), Sam Whiteman, Hilton Cartwright, Jonathan Wells, Ashton Agar (Captain), Cameron Green, Jhye Richardson, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Andrew Tye, Matthew Kelly, Joel Paris, D Arcy Short, Marcus Stoinis, Ashton Turner

South Australia 2018 Squad

Alex Carey (Wicket Keeper), Jake Weatherald, Callum Ferguson, Jake Lehmann (Captain), Tom Cooper, Alex Ross, Cameron Valente, Joe Mennie, Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa, Chadd Sayers, Spencer johnson, Harry Nielsen, Daniel Worrall

Thank you for visiting our website for the Western Australia vs South Australia Live Scores of the JLT Cup 2018, and don’t forget to watch the WA vs SAUS JLT Cup 2018 Highlights.