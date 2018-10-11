Follow OyeCricket on Facebook to get Latest Cricket Stories.
Match Date: Oct 7, 2018
Venue: Junction Oval, Melbourne
Toss: Victoria won the toss and chose to bat
Umpires: SJ Nogajski, P Wilson
Match Result: Victoria won by 63 runs
Man of the Match: MS Harris
Check out the below Western Australia vs Victoria scorecard:
|Victoria innings
|Runs
|Balls
|Mins
|4s
|6s
|S-Rate
|MS Harris
|b Usman Qadir
|73
|49
|63
|13
|2
|148.98
|CL White
|c Inglis b Coulter-Nile
|0
|3
|7
|–
|–
|0.00
|TJ Dean
|c Inglis b Coulter-Nile
|1
|6
|6
|–
|–
|16.67
|*+PSP Handscomb
|c Inglis b Richardson
|80
|73
|112
|9
|1
|109.59
|GJ Maxwell
|c Philippe b Coulter-Nile
|7
|11
|14
|1
|–
|63.64
|NJ Maddinson
|c Turner b Stoinis
|58
|63
|81
|7
|1
|92.06
|MW Short
|c Coulter-Nile b Tye
|36
|43
|70
|1
|2
|83.72
|CP Tremain
|run out (Richardson->Inglis)
|25
|22
|26
|2
|2
|113.64
|JR Coleman
|lbw b Tye
|0
|2
|2
|–
|–
|0.00
|Fawad Ahmed
|c Inglis b Richardson
|16
|19
|25
|–
|2
|84.21
|AL Fekete
|not out
|12
|9
|17
|2
|–
|133.33
|Extras
|(5 b, 7 lb, 1 nb, 11 w)
|24
|Total
|(all out, 216 minutes, 49.5 overs)
|332
|Fall of wickets:
|1-4 (White, 1.3 ov), 2-10 (Dean, 3.1 ov), 3-112 (Harris, 14.6 ov), 4-121 (Maxwell, 17.2 ov), 5-200 (Handscomb, 29.4 ov), 6-228 (Maddinson, 36.5 ov), 7-274 (Tremain, 43.6 ov), 8-281 (Coleman, 44.4 ov), 9-292 (Short, 46.2 ov), 10-332 (Fawad Ahmed, 49.5 ov)
|Western Australia bowling
|Overs
|Mdns
|Runs
|Wkts
|Wides
|No-Balls
|S-Rate
|Econ
|Richardson
|9.5
|0
|82
|2
|5
|–
|29.50
|8.34
|Coulter-Nile
|10
|1
|50
|3
|–
|–
|20.00
|5.00
|Usman Qadir
|10
|0
|65
|1
|–
|–
|60.00
|6.50
|Tye
|10
|0
|64
|2
|–
|–
|30.00
|6.40
|Green
|4
|0
|30
|0
|–
|1
|–
|7.50
|Stoinis
|4
|0
|15
|1
|–
|–
|24.00
|3.75
|Short
|2
|0
|14
|0
|1
|–
|–
|7.00
|Western Australia innings
|Runs
|Balls
|Mins
|4s
|6s
|S-Rate
|JR Philippe
|lbw b Fekete
|28
|15
|15
|4
|1
|186.67
|+JP Inglis
|c Maxwell b Tremain
|63
|68
|97
|6
|–
|92.65
|DJM Short
|c Handscomb b Coleman
|44
|45
|55
|5
|1
|97.78
|*AJ Turner
|run out (Maxwell->Handscomb)
|7
|14
|20
|–
|–
|50.00
|MP Stoinis
|c Fekete b Tremain
|14
|17
|23
|2
|–
|82.35
|HWR Cartwright
|c Short b Fekete
|22
|40
|57
|1
|–
|55.00
|CD Green
|b Maddinson
|27
|41
|52
|–
|–
|65.85
|NM Coulter-Nile
|b Maddinson
|18
|11
|11
|2
|1
|163.64
|JA Richardson
|not out
|14
|10
|17
|1
|–
|140.00
|AJ Tye
|c Harris b Maddinson
|15
|6
|6
|–
|2
|250.00
|Usman Qadir
|c Maxwell b Maddinson
|6
|8
|8
|–
|–
|75.00
|Extras
|(2 lb, 9 w)
|11
|Total
|(all out, 185 minutes, 45.5 overs)
|269
|Fall of wickets:
|1-40 (Philippe, 4.1 ov), 2-121 (Short, 17.6 ov), 3-150 (Turner, 23.2 ov), 4-152 (Inglis, 24.1 ov), 5-173 (Stoinis, 28.3 ov), 6-208 (Cartwright, 39.1 ov), 7-232 (Coulter-Nile, 41.4 ov), 8-233 (Green, 41.6 ov), 9-253 (Tye, 43.4 ov), 10-269 (Usman Qadir, 45.5 ov)
|Victoria bowling
|Overs
|Mdns
|Runs
|Wkts
|Wides
|No-Balls
|S-Rate
|Econ
|Maxwell
|5
|0
|37
|0
|2
|–
|–
|7.40
|Short
|1
|0
|7
|0
|–
|–
|–
|7.00
|Tremain
|7
|0
|48
|2
|2
|–
|21.00
|6.86
|Fekete
|9
|0
|59
|2
|–
|–
|27.00
|6.56
|Fawad Ahmed
|10
|0
|45
|0
|–
|–
|–
|4.50
|Coleman
|9
|0
|43
|1
|1
|–
|54.00
|4.78
|Maddinson
|4.5
|0
|28
|4
|–
|–
|7.25
|5.79
Nathan Coulter-Nile, Usman Qadir, Ashton Turner (Captain), Hilton Cartwright, Marcus Stoinis, Andrew Tye, Jhye Richardson, Josh Inglis (Wicket Keeper), D Arcy Short, Cameron Green, Josh Philippe, Jason Behrendorff, Jonathan Wells, Joel Paris, Matthew Kelly
Cameron White, Jackson Coleman, Nic Maddinson, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Harris, Peter Handscomb (Captain & Wicket Keeper), Chris Tremain, Andrew Fekete, Fawad Ahmed, Matthew Short, Travis Dean, Scott Boland, Seb Gotch, Wes Agar, Will Sutherland, Zak Evans, Mackenzie Harvey, Tom O Connell
