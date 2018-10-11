Western Australia vs Victoria Scorecard | JLT Cup 2018 Live Score | Oct 7

Match Date: Oct 7, 2018

Venue: Junction Oval, Melbourne

Toss: Victoria won the toss and chose to bat

Umpires: SJ Nogajski, P Wilson

Match Result: Victoria won by 63 runs

Man of the Match: MS Harris

Victoria innings Runs Balls Mins 4s 6s S-Rate MS Harris b Usman Qadir 73 49 63 13 2 148.98 CL White c Inglis b Coulter-Nile 0 3 7 – – 0.00 TJ Dean c Inglis b Coulter-Nile 1 6 6 – – 16.67 *+PSP Handscomb c Inglis b Richardson 80 73 112 9 1 109.59 GJ Maxwell c Philippe b Coulter-Nile 7 11 14 1 – 63.64 NJ Maddinson c Turner b Stoinis 58 63 81 7 1 92.06 MW Short c Coulter-Nile b Tye 36 43 70 1 2 83.72 CP Tremain run out (Richardson->Inglis) 25 22 26 2 2 113.64 JR Coleman lbw b Tye 0 2 2 – – 0.00 Fawad Ahmed c Inglis b Richardson 16 19 25 – 2 84.21 AL Fekete not out 12 9 17 2 – 133.33 Extras (5 b, 7 lb, 1 nb, 11 w) 24 Total (all out, 216 minutes, 49.5 overs) 332 Fall of wickets: 1-4 (White, 1.3 ov), 2-10 (Dean, 3.1 ov), 3-112 (Harris, 14.6 ov), 4-121 (Maxwell, 17.2 ov), 5-200 (Handscomb, 29.4 ov), 6-228 (Maddinson, 36.5 ov), 7-274 (Tremain, 43.6 ov), 8-281 (Coleman, 44.4 ov), 9-292 (Short, 46.2 ov), 10-332 (Fawad Ahmed, 49.5 ov)

Western Australia bowling Overs Mdns Runs Wkts Wides No-Balls S-Rate Econ Richardson 9.5 0 82 2 5 – 29.50 8.34 Coulter-Nile 10 1 50 3 – – 20.00 5.00 Usman Qadir 10 0 65 1 – – 60.00 6.50 Tye 10 0 64 2 – – 30.00 6.40 Green 4 0 30 0 – 1 – 7.50 Stoinis 4 0 15 1 – – 24.00 3.75 Short 2 0 14 0 1 – – 7.00

Western Australia innings Runs Balls Mins 4s 6s S-Rate JR Philippe lbw b Fekete 28 15 15 4 1 186.67 +JP Inglis c Maxwell b Tremain 63 68 97 6 – 92.65 DJM Short c Handscomb b Coleman 44 45 55 5 1 97.78 *AJ Turner run out (Maxwell->Handscomb) 7 14 20 – – 50.00 MP Stoinis c Fekete b Tremain 14 17 23 2 – 82.35 HWR Cartwright c Short b Fekete 22 40 57 1 – 55.00 CD Green b Maddinson 27 41 52 – – 65.85 NM Coulter-Nile b Maddinson 18 11 11 2 1 163.64 JA Richardson not out 14 10 17 1 – 140.00 AJ Tye c Harris b Maddinson 15 6 6 – 2 250.00 Usman Qadir c Maxwell b Maddinson 6 8 8 – – 75.00 Extras (2 lb, 9 w) 11 Total (all out, 185 minutes, 45.5 overs) 269 Fall of wickets: 1-40 (Philippe, 4.1 ov), 2-121 (Short, 17.6 ov), 3-150 (Turner, 23.2 ov), 4-152 (Inglis, 24.1 ov), 5-173 (Stoinis, 28.3 ov), 6-208 (Cartwright, 39.1 ov), 7-232 (Coulter-Nile, 41.4 ov), 8-233 (Green, 41.6 ov), 9-253 (Tye, 43.4 ov), 10-269 (Usman Qadir, 45.5 ov)

Victoria bowling Overs Mdns Runs Wkts Wides No-Balls S-Rate Econ Maxwell 5 0 37 0 2 – – 7.40 Short 1 0 7 0 – – – 7.00 Tremain 7 0 48 2 2 – 21.00 6.86 Fekete 9 0 59 2 – – 27.00 6.56 Fawad Ahmed 10 0 45 0 – – – 4.50 Coleman 9 0 43 1 1 – 54.00 4.78 Maddinson 4.5 0 28 4 – – 7.25 5.79

Western Australia vs Victoria Squads | JLT Cup 2018 Teams

Western Australia 2018 Squad

Nathan Coulter-Nile, Usman Qadir, Ashton Turner (Captain), Hilton Cartwright, Marcus Stoinis, Andrew Tye, Jhye Richardson, Josh Inglis (Wicket Keeper), D Arcy Short, Cameron Green, Josh Philippe, Jason Behrendorff, Jonathan Wells, Joel Paris, Matthew Kelly

Victoria 2018 Squad

Cameron White, Jackson Coleman, Nic Maddinson, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Harris, Peter Handscomb (Captain & Wicket Keeper), Chris Tremain, Andrew Fekete, Fawad Ahmed, Matthew Short, Travis Dean, Scott Boland, Seb Gotch, Wes Agar, Will Sutherland, Zak Evans, Mackenzie Harvey, Tom O Connell

