WI A vs Eng Lions is scheduled to begin at 23:30 IST on Mar 9 which is 14:00 local time.

Match Date: Mar 9, 2018

Venue: Stanford Cricket Ground, Coolidge, Antigua

Toss: West Indies A won the toss and chose to bat

Umpires: J Blades, N Duguid

Match Result: West Indies A won by 25 runs

Man of the Match: KMA Paul

West Indies A innings Runs Balls Mins 4s 6s Dots S-Rate *KOA Powell c Davies b Curran 10 17 23 2 – 14 58.82 DC Thomas c Coughlin b Gleeson 8 19 27 1 – 15 42.11 J Blackwood c Jennings b Curran 53 82 118 6 – 48 64.63 RL Chase c Davies b Gleeson 9 13 12 2 – 10 69.23 AM McCarthy c Curran b Parkinson 18 28 30 – 1 16 64.29 RRS Cornwall lbw b Bess 8 11 13 1 – 6 72.73 +JN Hamilton st Davies b Parkinson 35 34 47 4 – 12 102.94 RA Reifer not out 45 50 74 2 1 19 90.00 KMA Paul b Gleeson 55 40 56 4 4 19 137.50 OF Smith b Curran 2 7 8 – – 5 28.57 JA Warrican did not bat Extras (5 lb, 1 nb, 7 w) 13 Total (9 wickets, innings closed, 208 minutes, 50 overs) 256 Fall of wickets: 1-22 (Powell, 5.5 ov), 2-22 (Thomas, 6.1 ov), 3-38 (Chase, 8.6 ov), 4-67 (McCarthy, 17.2 ov), 5-78 (Cornwall, 20.5 ov), 6-148 (Hamilton, 33.1 ov), 7-153 (Blackwood, 35.3 ov), 8-250 (Paul, 48.2 ov), 9-256 (Smith, 50 ov)

England Lions bowling Overs Mdns Runs Wkts Wides No-Balls Dots 4s 6s S-Rate Econ Gleeson 10 1 52 3 2 – 34 5 1 20.00 5.20 Curran 10 1 41 3 2 1 41 5 – 20.00 4.10 Coughlin 7 0 42 0 – – 19 4 1 – 6.00 Parkinson 10 0 44 2 1 – 36 1 3 30.00 4.40 Bess 9 0 44 1 1 – 26 3 1 54.00 4.89 Critchley 2 0 16 0 – – 5 3 – – 8.00 Jennings 2 0 12 0 – – 3 1 – – 6.00

England Lions innings Runs Balls Mins 4s 6s Dots S-Rate NRT Gubbins c Thomas b Reifer 9 12 10 1 – 7 75.00 +AL Davies b Chase 38 62 88 4 – 38 61.29 SR Hain c Hamilton b Paul 21 23 30 4 – 14 91.30 SA Northeast b Warrican 34 58 61 2 – 33 58.62 *KK Jennings c and b Chase 33 50 59 3 – 26 66.00 SM Curran b Smith 26 42 49 – 1 22 61.90 P Coughlin st Hamilton b Warrican 9 12 17 1 – 7 75.00 MJJ Critchley c Powell b Paul 20 21 31 1 1 10 95.24 DM Bess c Powell b Warrican 19 12 14 2 1 5 158.33 RJ Gleeson c Cornwall b Paul 1 4 3 – – 3 25.00 MW Parkinson not out 1 1 1 – – 0 100.00 Extras (4 b, 4 lb, 5 nb, 7 w) 20 Total (all out, 186 minutes, 48.4 overs) 231 Fall of wickets: 1-10 (Gubbins, 2.2 ov), 2-47 (Hain, 9.4 ov), 3-99 (Davies, 23.1 ov), 4-115 (Northeast, 28.4 ov), 5-173 (Jennings, 39.3 ov), 6-175 (Curran, 40.5 ov), 7-185 (Coughlin, 43.5 ov), 8-219 (Bess, 47.2 ov), 9-230 (Gleeson, 48.2 ov), 10-231 (Critchley, 48.4 ov)

West Indies A bowling Overs Mdns Runs Wkts Wides No-Balls Dots 4s 6s S-Rate Econ Reifer 5 1 26 1 – – 17 4 – 30.00 5.20 Paul 9.4 1 55 3 3 5 35 6 – 19.33 5.69 Smith 7 0 34 1 – – 22 4 – 42.00 4.86 Cornwall 7 0 26 0 3 – 26 2 – – 3.71 Warrican 10 1 41 3 – – 36 2 2 20.00 4.10 Chase 10 0 41 2 1 – 27 – 1 30.00 4.10

West Indies A Squad 2018

Kieran Powell (Captain), Chandrapaul Hemraj, Jermaine Blackwood, Roston Chase, Andre McCarthy, Rahkeem Cornwall, Jahmar Hamilton (Wicket Keeper), Raymon Reifer, Keemo Paul, Odean Smith, Jomel Warrican, Romario Shepherd, Kavem Hodge

England Lions Squad 2018

Nick Gubbins, Alex Davies (Wicket Keeper), Sam Hain, Sam Northeast, Keaton Jennings (Captain), Sam Curran, Paul Coughlin, Matthew Critchley, Dominic Bess, Richard Gleeson, Matthew Parkinson, Toby Roland-Jones, Saqib Mahmood, James Porter, Joe Clarke

