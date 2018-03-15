Follow OyeCricket on Facebook to get Latest Cricket Stories.
WI A vs Eng Lions is scheduled to begin at 23:30 IST on Mar 9 which is 14:00 local time.
Match Date: Mar 9, 2018
Venue: Stanford Cricket Ground, Coolidge, Antigua
Toss: West Indies A won the toss and chose to bat
Umpires: J Blades, N Duguid
Match Result: West Indies A won by 25 runs
Man of the Match: KMA Paul
Check here for WI A vs Eng Lions 2nd ODI Scorecard:
|West Indies A innings
|Runs
|Balls
|Mins
|4s
|6s
|Dots
|S-Rate
|*KOA Powell
|c Davies b Curran
|10
|17
|23
|2
|–
|14
|58.82
|DC Thomas
|c Coughlin b Gleeson
|8
|19
|27
|1
|–
|15
|42.11
|J Blackwood
|c Jennings b Curran
|53
|82
|118
|6
|–
|48
|64.63
|RL Chase
|c Davies b Gleeson
|9
|13
|12
|2
|–
|10
|69.23
|AM McCarthy
|c Curran b Parkinson
|18
|28
|30
|–
|1
|16
|64.29
|RRS Cornwall
|lbw b Bess
|8
|11
|13
|1
|–
|6
|72.73
|+JN Hamilton
|st Davies b Parkinson
|35
|34
|47
|4
|–
|12
|102.94
|RA Reifer
|not out
|45
|50
|74
|2
|1
|19
|90.00
|KMA Paul
|b Gleeson
|55
|40
|56
|4
|4
|19
|137.50
|OF Smith
|b Curran
|2
|7
|8
|–
|–
|5
|28.57
|JA Warrican
|did not bat
|Extras
|(5 lb, 1 nb, 7 w)
|13
|Total
|(9 wickets, innings closed, 208 minutes, 50 overs)
|256
|Fall of wickets:
|1-22 (Powell, 5.5 ov), 2-22 (Thomas, 6.1 ov), 3-38 (Chase, 8.6 ov), 4-67 (McCarthy, 17.2 ov), 5-78 (Cornwall, 20.5 ov), 6-148 (Hamilton, 33.1 ov), 7-153 (Blackwood, 35.3 ov), 8-250 (Paul, 48.2 ov), 9-256 (Smith, 50 ov)
|England Lions bowling
|Overs
|Mdns
|Runs
|Wkts
|Wides
|No-Balls
|Dots
|4s
|6s
|S-Rate
|Econ
|Gleeson
|10
|1
|52
|3
|2
|–
|34
|5
|1
|20.00
|5.20
|Curran
|10
|1
|41
|3
|2
|1
|41
|5
|–
|20.00
|4.10
|Coughlin
|7
|0
|42
|0
|–
|–
|19
|4
|1
|–
|6.00
|Parkinson
|10
|0
|44
|2
|1
|–
|36
|1
|3
|30.00
|4.40
|Bess
|9
|0
|44
|1
|1
|–
|26
|3
|1
|54.00
|4.89
|Critchley
|2
|0
|16
|0
|–
|–
|5
|3
|–
|–
|8.00
|Jennings
|2
|0
|12
|0
|–
|–
|3
|1
|–
|–
|6.00
|England Lions innings
|Runs
|Balls
|Mins
|4s
|6s
|Dots
|S-Rate
|NRT Gubbins
|c Thomas b Reifer
|9
|12
|10
|1
|–
|7
|75.00
|+AL Davies
|b Chase
|38
|62
|88
|4
|–
|38
|61.29
|SR Hain
|c Hamilton b Paul
|21
|23
|30
|4
|–
|14
|91.30
|SA Northeast
|b Warrican
|34
|58
|61
|2
|–
|33
|58.62
|*KK Jennings
|c and b Chase
|33
|50
|59
|3
|–
|26
|66.00
|SM Curran
|b Smith
|26
|42
|49
|–
|1
|22
|61.90
|P Coughlin
|st Hamilton b Warrican
|9
|12
|17
|1
|–
|7
|75.00
|MJJ Critchley
|c Powell b Paul
|20
|21
|31
|1
|1
|10
|95.24
|DM Bess
|c Powell b Warrican
|19
|12
|14
|2
|1
|5
|158.33
|RJ Gleeson
|c Cornwall b Paul
|1
|4
|3
|–
|–
|3
|25.00
|MW Parkinson
|not out
|1
|1
|1
|–
|–
|0
|100.00
|Extras
|(4 b, 4 lb, 5 nb, 7 w)
|20
|Total
|(all out, 186 minutes, 48.4 overs)
|231
|Fall of wickets:
|1-10 (Gubbins, 2.2 ov), 2-47 (Hain, 9.4 ov), 3-99 (Davies, 23.1 ov), 4-115 (Northeast, 28.4 ov), 5-173 (Jennings, 39.3 ov), 6-175 (Curran, 40.5 ov), 7-185 (Coughlin, 43.5 ov), 8-219 (Bess, 47.2 ov), 9-230 (Gleeson, 48.2 ov), 10-231 (Critchley, 48.4 ov)
|West Indies A bowling
|Overs
|Mdns
|Runs
|Wkts
|Wides
|No-Balls
|Dots
|4s
|6s
|S-Rate
|Econ
|Reifer
|5
|1
|26
|1
|–
|–
|17
|4
|–
|30.00
|5.20
|Paul
|9.4
|1
|55
|3
|3
|5
|35
|6
|–
|19.33
|5.69
|Smith
|7
|0
|34
|1
|–
|–
|22
|4
|–
|42.00
|4.86
|Cornwall
|7
|0
|26
|0
|3
|–
|26
|2
|–
|–
|3.71
|Warrican
|10
|1
|41
|3
|–
|–
|36
|2
|2
|20.00
|4.10
|Chase
|10
|0
|41
|2
|1
|–
|27
|–
|1
|30.00
|4.10
Kieran Powell (Captain), Chandrapaul Hemraj, Jermaine Blackwood, Roston Chase, Andre McCarthy, Rahkeem Cornwall, Jahmar Hamilton (Wicket Keeper), Raymon Reifer, Keemo Paul, Odean Smith, Jomel Warrican, Romario Shepherd, Kavem Hodge
Nick Gubbins, Alex Davies (Wicket Keeper), Sam Hain, Sam Northeast, Keaton Jennings (Captain), Sam Curran, Paul Coughlin, Matthew Critchley, Dominic Bess, Richard Gleeson, Matthew Parkinson, Toby Roland-Jones, Saqib Mahmood, James Porter, Joe Clarke
