WI A vs Eng Lions 3rd ODI Scorecard | England Lions Tour of West Indies 2018 | Mar 11

This is the 3rd unofficial ODI of England Lions Tour of West Indies 2018.

WI A vs Eng Lions 3rd ODI match will be played at Stanford Cricket Ground, Coolidge, Antigua.

WI A vs Eng Lions is scheduled to begin at 23:30 IST on Mar 11 which is 14:00 local time.

WI A vs Eng Lions 3rd ODI Live Scores | England Lions Tour of West Indies 2018

Match Date: Mar 11, 2018

Venue: Stanford Cricket Ground, Coolidge, Antigua

Toss: West Indies A won the toss and chose to bat

Umpires: J Blades, N Duguid

Match Result: England Lions won by 7 wickets

Man of the Match: MW Parkinson

West Indies A v England Lions 3rd ODI Scorecard

Check here for WI A vs Eng Lions 3rd ODI Scorecard:

West Indies A innings Runs Balls Mins 4s 6s Dots S-Rate *KOA Powell c Coughlin b Gleeson 8 8 7 1 – 5 100.00 DC Thomas b Curran 5 12 33 – – 7 41.67 J Blackwood c Curran b Gleeson 3 12 13 – – 9 25.00 RL Chase b Parkinson 67 90 127 6 – 47 74.44 KAR Hodge st Davies b Bess 13 33 47 2 – 27 39.39 RRS Cornwall c Northeast b Jennings 3 8 13 – – 5 37.50 +JN Hamilton c Jennings b Parkinson 33 36 33 3 1 18 91.67 RA Reifer c Davies b Parkinson 4 12 30 – – 8 33.33 JA Warrican c Davies b Parkinson 6 5 6 1 – 3 120.00 R Shepherd b Curran 6 11 9 1 – 8 54.55 OF Smith not out 4 2 4 1 – 1 200.00 Extras (4 lb, 14 w) 18 Total (all out, 180 minutes, 38.1 overs) 170 Fall of wickets: 1-11 (Powell, 1.3 ov), 2-20 (Blackwood, 3.6 ov), 3-28 (Thomas, 6.2 ov), 4-66 (Hodge, 17.6 ov), 5-76 (Cornwall, 20.4 ov), 6-142 (Chase, 32.2 ov), 7-149 (Hamilton, 34.1 ov), 8-155 (Warrican, 34.6 ov), 9-165 (Shepherd, 37.4 ov), 10-166 (Reifer, 38.1 ov)

England Lions bowling Overs Mdns Runs Wkts Wides No-Balls Dots 4s 6s S-Rate Econ Curran 7 0 29 2 6 – 30 3 – 21.00 4.14 Gleeson 6 1 25 2 5 – 20 1 – 18.00 4.17 Coughlin 7 1 30 0 2 – 29 3 1 – 4.29 Parkinson 8.1 1 26 4 1 – 32 2 – 12.25 3.18 Bess 7 0 40 1 – – 17 4 – 42.00 5.71 Jennings 3 0 16 1 – – 10 2 – 18.00 5.33

England Lions innings Runs Balls Mins 4s 6s Dots S-Rate NRT Gubbins c Blackwood b Cornwall 34 40 42 6 – 26 85.00 +AL Davies c Hamilton b Reifer 46 35 49 5 2 18 131.43 SR Hain not out 54 63 71 5 1 33 85.71 *KK Jennings lbw b Cornwall 0 2 3 – – 2 0.00 SA Northeast not out 23 51 60 2 – 34 45.10 SM Curran did not bat MW Parkinson did not bat JM Clarke did not bat DM Bess did not bat RJ Gleeson did not bat P Coughlin did not bat Extras (5 lb, 4 nb, 5 w) 14 Total (3 wickets, 114 minutes, 31.1 overs) 171 Fall of wickets: 1-87 (Gubbins, 11.4 ov), 2-90 (Davies, 12.6 ov), 3-91 (Jennings, 13.4 ov)

West Indies A bowling Overs Mdns Runs Wkts Wides No-Balls Dots 4s 6s S-Rate Econ Hodge 4 1 24 0 1 – 15 2 1 – 6.00 Shepherd 2.1 0 24 0 1 2 5 4 – – 11.08 Cornwall 10 3 26 2 – – 45 3 – 30.00 2.60 Smith 3 0 41 0 1 2 5 4 2 – 13.67 Reifer 5 0 24 1 2 – 12 3 – 30.00 4.80 Warrican 4 0 17 0 – – 12 1 – – 4.25 Chase 3 0 10 0 – – 11 1 – – 3.33

West Indies A v England Lions ODI Squads | WI A vs Eng Lions 2018

West Indies A Squad 2018

Chandrapaul Hemraj, Devon Thomas, Kieran Powell (Captain), Roston Chase, Jermaine Blackwood, Kavem Hodge, Rahkeem Cornwall, Andre McCarthy, Jahmar Hamilton (Wicket Keeper), Odean Smith, Raymon Reifer, Romario Shepherd, Jomel Warrican

England Lions Squad 2018

Keaton Jennings (Captain), Joe Clarke, Sam Curran, James Porter, Paul Coughlin, Saqib Mahmood, Nick Gubbins, Alex Davies (Wicket Keeper), Sam Hain, Matthew Parkinson, Toby Roland-Jones, Matthew Critchley, Sam Northeast, Dominic Bess, Richard Gleeson

