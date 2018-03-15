Follow OyeCricket on Facebook to get Latest Cricket Stories.
WI A vs Eng Lions is scheduled to begin at 23:30 IST on Mar 11 which is 14:00 local time.
Match Date: Mar 11, 2018
Venue: Stanford Cricket Ground, Coolidge, Antigua
Toss: West Indies A won the toss and chose to bat
Umpires: J Blades, N Duguid
Match Result: England Lions won by 7 wickets
Man of the Match: MW Parkinson
Check here for WI A vs Eng Lions 3rd ODI Scorecard:
|West Indies A innings
|Runs
|Balls
|Mins
|4s
|6s
|Dots
|S-Rate
|*KOA Powell
|c Coughlin b Gleeson
|8
|8
|7
|1
|–
|5
|100.00
|DC Thomas
|b Curran
|5
|12
|33
|–
|–
|7
|41.67
|J Blackwood
|c Curran b Gleeson
|3
|12
|13
|–
|–
|9
|25.00
|RL Chase
|b Parkinson
|67
|90
|127
|6
|–
|47
|74.44
|KAR Hodge
|st Davies b Bess
|13
|33
|47
|2
|–
|27
|39.39
|RRS Cornwall
|c Northeast b Jennings
|3
|8
|13
|–
|–
|5
|37.50
|+JN Hamilton
|c Jennings b Parkinson
|33
|36
|33
|3
|1
|18
|91.67
|RA Reifer
|c Davies b Parkinson
|4
|12
|30
|–
|–
|8
|33.33
|JA Warrican
|c Davies b Parkinson
|6
|5
|6
|1
|–
|3
|120.00
|R Shepherd
|b Curran
|6
|11
|9
|1
|–
|8
|54.55
|OF Smith
|not out
|4
|2
|4
|1
|–
|1
|200.00
|Extras
|(4 lb, 14 w)
|18
|Total
|(all out, 180 minutes, 38.1 overs)
|170
|Fall of wickets:
|1-11 (Powell, 1.3 ov), 2-20 (Blackwood, 3.6 ov), 3-28 (Thomas, 6.2 ov), 4-66 (Hodge, 17.6 ov), 5-76 (Cornwall, 20.4 ov), 6-142 (Chase, 32.2 ov), 7-149 (Hamilton, 34.1 ov), 8-155 (Warrican, 34.6 ov), 9-165 (Shepherd, 37.4 ov), 10-166 (Reifer, 38.1 ov)
|England Lions bowling
|Overs
|Mdns
|Runs
|Wkts
|Wides
|No-Balls
|Dots
|4s
|6s
|S-Rate
|Econ
|Curran
|7
|0
|29
|2
|6
|–
|30
|3
|–
|21.00
|4.14
|Gleeson
|6
|1
|25
|2
|5
|–
|20
|1
|–
|18.00
|4.17
|Coughlin
|7
|1
|30
|0
|2
|–
|29
|3
|1
|–
|4.29
|Parkinson
|8.1
|1
|26
|4
|1
|–
|32
|2
|–
|12.25
|3.18
|Bess
|7
|0
|40
|1
|–
|–
|17
|4
|–
|42.00
|5.71
|Jennings
|3
|0
|16
|1
|–
|–
|10
|2
|–
|18.00
|5.33
|England Lions innings
|Runs
|Balls
|Mins
|4s
|6s
|Dots
|S-Rate
|NRT Gubbins
|c Blackwood b Cornwall
|34
|40
|42
|6
|–
|26
|85.00
|+AL Davies
|c Hamilton b Reifer
|46
|35
|49
|5
|2
|18
|131.43
|SR Hain
|not out
|54
|63
|71
|5
|1
|33
|85.71
|*KK Jennings
|lbw b Cornwall
|0
|2
|3
|–
|–
|2
|0.00
|SA Northeast
|not out
|23
|51
|60
|2
|–
|34
|45.10
|SM Curran
|did not bat
|MW Parkinson
|did not bat
|JM Clarke
|did not bat
|DM Bess
|did not bat
|RJ Gleeson
|did not bat
|P Coughlin
|did not bat
|Extras
|(5 lb, 4 nb, 5 w)
|14
|Total
|(3 wickets, 114 minutes, 31.1 overs)
|171
|Fall of wickets:
|1-87 (Gubbins, 11.4 ov), 2-90 (Davies, 12.6 ov), 3-91 (Jennings, 13.4 ov)
|West Indies A bowling
|Overs
|Mdns
|Runs
|Wkts
|Wides
|No-Balls
|Dots
|4s
|6s
|S-Rate
|Econ
|Hodge
|4
|1
|24
|0
|1
|–
|15
|2
|1
|–
|6.00
|Shepherd
|2.1
|0
|24
|0
|1
|2
|5
|4
|–
|–
|11.08
|Cornwall
|10
|3
|26
|2
|–
|–
|45
|3
|–
|30.00
|2.60
|Smith
|3
|0
|41
|0
|1
|2
|5
|4
|2
|–
|13.67
|Reifer
|5
|0
|24
|1
|2
|–
|12
|3
|–
|30.00
|4.80
|Warrican
|4
|0
|17
|0
|–
|–
|12
|1
|–
|–
|4.25
|Chase
|3
|0
|10
|0
|–
|–
|11
|1
|–
|–
|3.33
Chandrapaul Hemraj, Devon Thomas, Kieran Powell (Captain), Roston Chase, Jermaine Blackwood, Kavem Hodge, Rahkeem Cornwall, Andre McCarthy, Jahmar Hamilton (Wicket Keeper), Odean Smith, Raymon Reifer, Romario Shepherd, Jomel Warrican
Keaton Jennings (Captain), Joe Clarke, Sam Curran, James Porter, Paul Coughlin, Saqib Mahmood, Nick Gubbins, Alex Davies (Wicket Keeper), Sam Hain, Matthew Parkinson, Toby Roland-Jones, Matthew Critchley, Sam Northeast, Dominic Bess, Richard Gleeson
