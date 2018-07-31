WI vs Ban 1st T20 Scorecard | Bangladesh Tour of West Indies 2018 | WI vs Ban 2018

Related Link: Bangladesh tour of West Indies 2018 Schedule

WI vs Ban 1st T20 Scorecard : Welcome to OyeCricket.com’s coverage of the WI vs Ban 1st T20 of the Bangladesh Tour of West Indies 2018 at St Kitts. Follow here WI vs Ban 1st T20 live scores and check out WI vs Ban 1st T20 highlights to know the WI vs Ban 1st T20 highlights. This is the 1st T20 of Bangladesh Tour of West Indies 2018.

In case, you do not get to watch the live action of the WI vs Ban 1st T20, then you can always get the WI vs Ban 1st T20 live scores and may be even the WI vs Ban 1st T20 highlights later on. Keep browsing OyeCricket.com for extensive coverage of Bangladesh Tour of West Indies 2018 as part of Bangladesh Tour of West Indies 2018 and also for the WI vs Ban 1st T20 scorecard.

WI vs Ban 1st T20 Scorecard | Bangladesh Tour of West Indies 2018 | WI vs Ban 1st T20 Live Scores

Match Date: Jul 31, 2018

Venue: Warner Park, Basseterre, St Kitts

Toss:

Umpires:

Match Result:

Man of the Match:

WI vs Ban 1st T20 Live Scores | WI vs Ban 1st T20 Scorecard

Check here for WI vs Ban 1st T20 Scorecard :

WI vs Ban 1st T20 Squads | West Indies vs Bangladesh – Bangladesh Tour of West Indies 2018

West Indies Squad for Bangladesh Tour of West Indies 2018

Chadwick Waltonb(Wicket Keeper), Evin Lewis, Andre Fletcher, Marlon Samuels, Rovman Powell, Denesh Ramdin, Andre Russell, Carlos Brathwaite (Captain), Kesrick Williams, Ashley Nurse, Sheldon Cottrell, Samuel Badree, Keemo Paul

Bangladesh Squad for Bangladesh Tour of West Indies 2018

Liton Das, Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Mushfiqur Rahim (Wicket Keeper), Shakib Al Hasan (Captain), Mahmudullah, Ariful Haque, Mehidy Hasan, Abu Hider Rony, Nazmul Islam, Abu Jayed, Rubel Hossain, Sabbir Rahman, Mushfiqur Rahman, Mosaddek Hossain

Thank you for visiting our post on the WI vs Ban 1st T20 Scorecard and hope you have got the details you need from the WI vs Ban 1st T20 Live Scores. Make sure you watch the WI vs Ban 1st T20 highlights online to relive the cricketing action of the Bangladesh Tour of West Indies 2018.