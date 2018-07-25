WI vs Ban 2nd ODI Scorecard | Bangladesh Tour of West Indies 2018 | WI vs Ban 2018

Related Link: Bangladesh tour of West Indies 2018 Schedule

WI vs Ban 2nd ODI Scorecard : Welcome to OyeCricket.com’s coverage of the WI vs Ban 2nd ODI of the Bangladesh Tour of West Indies 2018 at Guyana. Follow here WI vs Ban 2nd ODI live scores and check out WI vs Ban 2nd ODI highlights to know the WI vs Ban 2nd ODI highlights. This is the 2nd ODI of Bangladesh Tour of West Indies 2018.

In case, you do not get to watch the live action of the WI vs Ban 2nd ODI, then you can always get the WI vs Ban 2nd ODI live scores and may be even the WI vs Ban 2nd ODI highlights later on. Keep browsing OyeCricket.com for extensive coverage of Bangladesh Tour of West Indies 2018 as part of Bangladesh Tour of West Indies 2018 and also for the WI vs Ban 2nd ODI scorecard.

WI vs Ban 2nd ODI Scorecard | Bangladesh Tour of West Indies 2018 | WI vs Ban 2nd ODI Live Scores

Match Date: Jul 25, 2018

Venue: Providence Stadium, Guyana

Toss:

Umpires:

Match Result:

Man of the Match:

WI vs Ban 2nd ODI Live Scores | WI vs Ban 2nd ODI Scorecard

Check here for WI vs Ban 2nd ODI Scorecard :

WI vs Ban 2nd ODI Squads | West Indies vs Bangladesh – Bangladesh Tour of West Indies 2018

West Indies Squad for Bangladesh Tour of West Indies 2018

Chris Gayle, Evin Lewis, Shai Hope (Wicket Keeper), Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Mohammed, Jason Holder (Captain), Rovman Powell, Andre Russell, Ashley Nurse, Devendra Bishoo, Alzarri Joseph, Keemo Paul, Kieran Powell

Bangladesh Squad for Bangladesh Tour of West Indies 2018

Tamim Iqbal, Anamul Haque, Shakib Al Hasan, Sabbir Rahman, Mushfiqur Rahim (Wicket Keeper), Mahmudullah, Mosaddek Hossain, Mehidy Hasan, Mashrafe Mortaza (Captain), Rubel Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Nazmul Islam, Liton Das, Abu Jayed, Nazmul Hossain Shanto, Abu Hider Rony

Thank you for visiting our post on the WI vs Ban 2nd ODI Scorecard and hope you have got the details you need from the WI vs Ban 2nd ODI Live Scores. Make sure you watch the WI vs Ban 2nd ODI highlights online to relive the cricketing action of the Bangladesh Tour of West Indies 2018.