WI vs Ned Live Score | ICC WCQ 2018 Score | WI vs Ned at Harare (Mar 12, 2018)

Match Date: Mar 12, 2018

Venue: Harare Sports Club, Harare

Toss: Netherlands won the toss and chose to field

Umpires: S George, Michael Gough

Match Result: Windies won by 54 runs (DLS method)

Man of the Match: Evin Lewis

Match reduced to 48 ovs per side due to rain.

West Indies innings Runs Balls Mins 4s 6s S-Rate CH Gayle c van der Merwe b van Meekeren 46 31 43 2 5 148.39 E Lewis c Seelaar b Borren 84 92 122 6 4 91.30 SO Hetmyer c Kingma b van der Merwe 10 17 42 1 – 58.82 MN Samuels not out 73 84 124 5 – 86.90 +SD Hope b van der Merwe 7 15 19 – – 46.67 *JO Holder c van der Merwe b Borren 8 10 11 – – 80.00 R Powell c Seelaar b van Meekeren 52 38 50 2 3 136.84 CR Brathwaite not out 1 2 5 – – 50.00 AR Nurse did not bat KAJ Roach did not bat KOK Williams did not bat Extras (10 lb, 1 nb, 17 w) 28 Total (6 wickets, innings closed, 48 overs) 309 Fall of wickets: 1-85 (Gayle, 8.3 ov), 2-123 (Hetmyer, 16.6 ov), 3-164 (Lewis, 27.2 ov), 4-186 (Hope, 32.5 ov), 5-205 (Holder, 35.4 ov), 6-304 (Powell, 47.1 ov)

Netherlands bowling Overs Mdns Runs Wkts Wides No-Balls Dots 4s 6s S-Rate Econ Kingma 6 0 67 0 3 1 15 – 11.17 van der Gugten 7 0 57 0 2 – 21 – 8.14 Snater 6 1 37 0 3 – 19 – 6.17 van Meekeren 9 0 37 2 3 – 32 27.00 4.11 van der Merwe 10 0 46 2 1 – 25 30.00 4.60 Borren 10 0 55 2 5 – 20 30.00 5.50

Netherlands innings Runs Balls Mins 4s 6s S-Rate W Barresi run out (Lewis) 64 77 105 8 – 83.12 +SA Edwards run out (Powell) 1 12 25 – – 8.33 BN Cooper b Roach 2 6 7 – – 33.33 RN ten Doeschate not out 67 62 98 4 1 108.06 *PW Borren run out (Nurse) 1 2 8 – – 50.00 RE van der Merwe st Hope b Nurse 2 5 6 – – 40.00 PM Seelaar c Gayle b Williams 7 11 13 – – 63.64 S Snater did not bat T van der Gugten did not bat PA van Meekeren did not bat VJ Kingma did not bat Extras (1 b, 7 lb, 3 nb, 12 w) 23 Total (6 wickets, 28.4 overs) 167 Fall of wickets: 1-25 (Edwards, 5.5 ov), 2-29 (Cooper, 6.6 ov), 3-142 (Barresi, 23.4 ov), 4-147 (Borren, 24.3 ov), 5-151 (van der Merwe, 25.4 ov), 6-167 (Seelaar, 28.4 ov)

West Indies bowling Overs Mdns Runs Wkts Wides No-Balls Dots 4s 6s S-Rate Econ Roach 5 0 37 1 5 – 20 30.00 7.40 Holder 5 0 18 0 2 – 21 – 3.60 Williams 6.4 0 45 1 1 2 18 40.00 6.75 Brathwaite 6 0 34 0 – 1 15 – 5.67 Nurse 6 0 25 1 – – 18 36.00 4.17

WI vs Ned Squads | ICC World Cup Qualifier 2018 Squads

West Indies Squad for ICC World Cup Qualifier 2018

Chris Gayle, Marlon Samuels, Kemar Roach, Ashley Nurse, Carlos Brathwaite, Jason Holder (Captain), Evin Lewis, Shimron Hetmyer, Shai Hope (Wicket Keeper), Kesrick Williams, Rovman Powell, Nikita Miller, Devendra Bishoo, Jason Mohammed, Keemo Paul

Netherlands Squad for ICC World Cup Qualifier 2018

Peter Borren (Captain), Ryan ten Doeschate, Pieter Seelaar, Roelof van der Merwe, Wesley Barresi, Timm van der Gugten, Paul van Meekeren, Vivian Kingma, Ben Cooper , Shane Snater, Scott Edwards (Wicket Keeper), Max ODowd, Sikander Zulfiqar, Fred Klaassen, Bas de Leede

