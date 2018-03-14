Follow OyeCricket on Facebook to get Latest Cricket Stories.
Related Links : ICC World Cup Qualifier 2018 Schedule
ICC World Cup Qualifier 2018 Score : Follow this post for WI vs Ned Live Score of the West Indies vs Netherlands match of the ICC World Cup Qualifier 2018 played at Harare on Mar 12, 2018.
WI vs Ned Live Scorecard – Get full details of the WI vs Ned match of the ICC World Cup Qualifier 2018 through the WI vs Ned Scorecard presented to you at OyeCricket.com.
West Indies vs Netherlands ICC WCQ 2018 match is the Match 17, Group A of the ICC World Cup Qualifier 2018. Catch up with the ball by ball WI vs Ned Live Scorecard here.
Match Date: Mar 12, 2018
Venue: Harare Sports Club, Harare
Toss: Netherlands won the toss and chose to field
Umpires: S George, Michael Gough
Match Result: Windies won by 54 runs (DLS method)
Man of the Match: Evin Lewis
Check the WI vs Ned Live Score and WI vs Ned Scorecard below as part of the ICC World Cup Qualifier 2018 scores :
Match reduced to 48 ovs per side due to rain.
|West Indies innings
|Runs
|Balls
|Mins
|4s
|6s
|S-Rate
|CH Gayle
|c van der Merwe b van Meekeren
|46
|31
|43
|2
|5
|148.39
|E Lewis
|c Seelaar b Borren
|84
|92
|122
|6
|4
|91.30
|SO Hetmyer
|c Kingma b van der Merwe
|10
|17
|42
|1
|–
|58.82
|MN Samuels
|not out
|73
|84
|124
|5
|–
|86.90
|+SD Hope
|b van der Merwe
|7
|15
|19
|–
|–
|46.67
|*JO Holder
|c van der Merwe b Borren
|8
|10
|11
|–
|–
|80.00
|R Powell
|c Seelaar b van Meekeren
|52
|38
|50
|2
|3
|136.84
|CR Brathwaite
|not out
|1
|2
|5
|–
|–
|50.00
|AR Nurse
|did not bat
|KAJ Roach
|did not bat
|KOK Williams
|did not bat
|Extras
|(10 lb, 1 nb, 17 w)
|28
|Total
|(6 wickets, innings closed, 48 overs)
|309
|Fall of wickets:
|1-85 (Gayle, 8.3 ov), 2-123 (Hetmyer, 16.6 ov), 3-164 (Lewis, 27.2 ov), 4-186 (Hope, 32.5 ov), 5-205 (Holder, 35.4 ov), 6-304 (Powell, 47.1 ov)
|Netherlands bowling
|Overs
|Mdns
|Runs
|Wkts
|Wides
|No-Balls
|Dots
|4s
|6s
|S-Rate
|Econ
|Kingma
|6
|0
|67
|0
|3
|1
|15
|–
|11.17
|van der Gugten
|7
|0
|57
|0
|2
|–
|21
|–
|8.14
|Snater
|6
|1
|37
|0
|3
|–
|19
|–
|6.17
|van Meekeren
|9
|0
|37
|2
|3
|–
|32
|27.00
|4.11
|van der Merwe
|10
|0
|46
|2
|1
|–
|25
|30.00
|4.60
|Borren
|10
|0
|55
|2
|5
|–
|20
|30.00
|5.50
|Netherlands innings
|Runs
|Balls
|Mins
|4s
|6s
|S-Rate
|W Barresi
|run out (Lewis)
|64
|77
|105
|8
|–
|83.12
|+SA Edwards
|run out (Powell)
|1
|12
|25
|–
|–
|8.33
|BN Cooper
|b Roach
|2
|6
|7
|–
|–
|33.33
|RN ten Doeschate
|not out
|67
|62
|98
|4
|1
|108.06
|*PW Borren
|run out (Nurse)
|1
|2
|8
|–
|–
|50.00
|RE van der Merwe
|st Hope b Nurse
|2
|5
|6
|–
|–
|40.00
|PM Seelaar
|c Gayle b Williams
|7
|11
|13
|–
|–
|63.64
|S Snater
|did not bat
|T van der Gugten
|did not bat
|PA van Meekeren
|did not bat
|VJ Kingma
|did not bat
|Extras
|(1 b, 7 lb, 3 nb, 12 w)
|23
|Total
|(6 wickets, 28.4 overs)
|167
|Fall of wickets:
|1-25 (Edwards, 5.5 ov), 2-29 (Cooper, 6.6 ov), 3-142 (Barresi, 23.4 ov), 4-147 (Borren, 24.3 ov), 5-151 (van der Merwe, 25.4 ov), 6-167 (Seelaar, 28.4 ov)
|West Indies bowling
|Overs
|Mdns
|Runs
|Wkts
|Wides
|No-Balls
|Dots
|4s
|6s
|S-Rate
|Econ
|Roach
|5
|0
|37
|1
|5
|–
|20
|30.00
|7.40
|Holder
|5
|0
|18
|0
|2
|–
|21
|–
|3.60
|Williams
|6.4
|0
|45
|1
|1
|2
|18
|40.00
|6.75
|Brathwaite
|6
|0
|34
|0
|–
|1
|15
|–
|5.67
|Nurse
|6
|0
|25
|1
|–
|–
|18
|36.00
|4.17
Chris Gayle, Marlon Samuels, Kemar Roach, Ashley Nurse, Carlos Brathwaite, Jason Holder (Captain), Evin Lewis, Shimron Hetmyer, Shai Hope (Wicket Keeper), Kesrick Williams, Rovman Powell, Nikita Miller, Devendra Bishoo, Jason Mohammed, Keemo Paul
Peter Borren (Captain), Ryan ten Doeschate, Pieter Seelaar, Roelof van der Merwe, Wesley Barresi, Timm van der Gugten, Paul van Meekeren, Vivian Kingma, Ben Cooper , Shane Snater, Scott Edwards (Wicket Keeper), Max ODowd, Sikander Zulfiqar, Fred Klaassen, Bas de Leede
Thank you for visiting OyeCricket.com for following the WI vs Ned Live Score and the WI vs Ned Scorecard of the West Indies vs Netherlands match of the ICC World Cup Qualifier 2018. Keep following OyeCricket.com for the ICC World Cup Qualifier 2018 live scores and ICC World Cup Qualifier 2018 scorecards.