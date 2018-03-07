WI vs PNG Live Score | ICC WCQ 2018 Score | WI vs PNG at Harare (Mar 8, 2018)

ICC World Cup Qualifier 2018 Score : Follow this post for WI vs PNG Live Score of the West Indies vs Papua New Guinea match of the ICC World Cup Qualifier 2018 played at Harare on Mar 8, 2018.

WI vs PNG Live Scorecard – Get full details of the WI vs PNG match of the ICC World Cup Qualifier 2018 through the WI vs PNG Scorecard.

West Indies vs Papua New Guinea ICC WCQ 2018 match is the Match 10, Group A of the ICC World Cup Qualifier 2018.

WI vs PNG Live Score | ICC World Cup Qualifier 2018 Score

Match Date: Mar 8, 2018

Venue: Hararians Sports Club, Harare

Toss:

Umpires:

Match Result:

Man of the Match:

Check the WI vs PNG Live Score and WI vs PNG Scorecard below as part of the ICC World Cup Qualifier 2018 scores :

Scorecard of this match will be updated here shortly…

WI vs PNG Squads | ICC World Cup Qualifier 2018 Squads

West Indies Squad for ICC World Cup Qualifier 2018

Chris Gayle, Evin Lewis, Shimron Hetmyer, Marlon Samuels, Shai Hope (Wicket Keeper), Jason Holder (Captain), Ashley Nurse, Jason Mohammed, Nikita Miller, Kemar Roach, Sheldon Cottrell, Rovman Powell, Kesrick Williams, Carlos Brathwaite, Devendra Bishoo

Papua New Guinea Squad for ICC World Cup Qualifier 2018

Tony Ura, Vani Morea, Assad Vala (Captain), Lega Siaka, Sese Bau, Mahuru Dai, Charles Amini, Jack Vare (Wicket Keeper), Chad Soper, Norman Vanua, Alei Nao, Kiplin Doriga, Jason Kila, Damien Ravu, John Reva

