WI vs Sco Live Score | ICC WCQ 2018 Score | WI vs Sco at Harare (Mar 21, 2018)

Related Links : ICC World Cup Qualifier 2018 Schedule

ICC World Cup Qualifier 2018 Score : Follow this post for WI vs Sco Live Score of the West Indies vs Scotland match of the ICC World Cup Qualifier 2018 played at Harare on Mar 21, 2018.

WI vs Sco Live Scorecard – Get full details of the WI vs Sco match of the ICC World Cup Qualifier 2018 through the WI vs Sco Scorecard presented to you at OyeCricket.com.

West Indies vs Scotland ICC WCQ 2018 match is the Super Sixes Match 7 of the ICC World Cup Qualifier 2018. Catch up with the ball by ball WI vs Sco Live Scorecard here.

WI vs Sco Live Score | ICC World Cup Qualifier 2018 Score

Match Date: Mar 21, 2018

Venue: Harare Sports Club, Harare

Toss:

Umpires:

Match Result:

Man of the Match:

Check the WI vs Sco Live Score and WI vs Sco Scorecard below as part of the ICC World Cup Qualifier 2018 scores :

Scorecard of this match will be updated here shortly…

WI vs Sco Squads | ICC World Cup Qualifier 2018 Squads

West Indies Squad for ICC World Cup Qualifier 2018

Chris Gayle, Evin Lewis, Shai Hope (Wicket Keeper), Marlon Samuels, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder (Captain), Rovman Powell, Ashley Nurse, Keemo Paul, Devendra Bishoo, Kemar Roach, Jason Mohammed, Carlos Brathwaite, Nikita Miller, Kesrick Williams

Scotland Squad for ICC World Cup Qualifier 2018

Matthew Cross (Wicket Keeper), Kyle Coetzer (Captain), Calum MacLeod, Richie Berrington, George Munsey, Craig Wallace, Michael Leask, Safyaan Sharif, Mark Watt, Chris Sole, Bradley Wheal, Alasdair Evans, Michael Jones, Stu Whittingham, Tom Sole

Thank you for visiting OyeCricket.com for following the WI vs Sco Live Score and the WI vs Sco Scorecard of the West Indies vs Scotland match of the ICC World Cup Qualifier 2018. Keep following OyeCricket.com for the ICC World Cup Qualifier 2018 live scores and ICC World Cup Qualifier 2018 scorecards.