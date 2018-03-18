WI vs Zim Live Score | ICC WCQ 2018 Score | WI vs Zim at Harare (Mar 19, 2018)

Related Links : ICC World Cup Qualifier 2018 Schedule

ICC World Cup Qualifier 2018 Score : Follow this post for WI vs Zim Live Score of the West Indies vs Zimbabwe match of the ICC World Cup Qualifier 2018 played at Harare on Mar 19, 2018.

WI vs Zim Live Scorecard – Get full details of the WI vs Zim match of the ICC World Cup Qualifier 2018 through the WI vs Zim Scorecard presented to you at OyeCricket.com.

West Indies vs Zimbabwe ICC WCQ 2018 match is the Super Sixes Match 5 of the ICC World Cup Qualifier 2018. Catch up with the ball by ball WI vs Zim Live Scorecard here.

WI vs Zim Live Score | ICC World Cup Qualifier 2018 Score

Match Date: Mar 19, 2018

Venue: Harare Sports Club, Harare

Toss:

Umpires:

Match Result:

Man of the Match:

Check the WI vs Zim Live Score and WI vs Zim Scorecard below as part of the ICC World Cup Qualifier 2018 scores :

Scorecard of this match will be updated here shortly…

WI vs Zim Squads | ICC World Cup Qualifier 2018 Squads

West Indies Squad for ICC World Cup Qualifier 2018

Chris Gayle, Evin Lewis, Shimron Hetmyer, Marlon Samuels, Shai Hope (Wicket Keeper), Jason Holder (Captain), Rovman Powell, Carlos Brathwaite, Ashley Nurse, Keemo Paul, Nikita Miller, Jason Mohammed, Kesrick Williams, Devendra Bishoo, Kemar Roach

Zimbabwe Squad for ICC World Cup Qualifier 2018

Cephas Zhuwawo, Solomon Mire, Hamilton Masakadza, Brendan Taylor (Wicket Keeper), Sean Williams, Craig Ervine, Sikandar Raza, Graeme Cremer (Captain), Tendai Chisoro, Kyle Jarvis, Blessing Muzarabani, Tendai Chatara, Peter Moor, Richard Ngarava, Malcolm Waller

Thank you for visiting OyeCricket.com for following the WI vs Zim Live Score and the WI vs Zim Scorecard of the West Indies vs Zimbabwe match of the ICC World Cup Qualifier 2018. Keep following OyeCricket.com for the ICC World Cup Qualifier 2018 live scores and ICC World Cup Qualifier 2018 scorecards.