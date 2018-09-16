WI W vs SA W 1st ODI Scorecard | WI W vs SA W 2018 Live Score | Sep 16

Match Date: Sep 16, 2018

Venue: Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados

Toss: West Indies Women won the toss and chose to field

Umpires: Jacqueline Williams, Johnathan Blades

Match Result:

Player of the Match:

South Africa Women Innings 123-3 (35)

WI W vs SA W 1st ODI Squads | WI W vs SA W 2018

South Africa Squad for South Africa Women Tour of West Indies 2018

Lizelle Lee, Laura Wolvaardt, Sune Luus, Dane van Niekerk (Captain), Mignon du Preez (Wicket Keeper), Chloe Tryon, Marizanne Kapp, Masabata Klaas, Raisibe Ntozakhe, Zintle Mali, Tumi Sekhukhune, Faye Tunnicliffe, Saarah Smith, Robyn Searle

West Indies Squad for South Africa Women Tour of West Indies 2018

Hayley Matthews, Kycia Knight, Stafanie Taylor (Captain), Deandra Dottin, Merissa Aguilleira (Wicket Keeper), Afy Fletcher, Shemaine Campbelle, Anisa Mohammed, Shamilia Connell, Chedean Nation, Shakera Selman, Qiana Joseph, Natasha McLean

