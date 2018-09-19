WI W vs SA W 2nd ODI Scorecard | WI W vs SA W 2018 Live Score | Sep 19

This is the 2nd ODI of South Africa Women Tour of West Indies 2018.

WI W vs SA W 2nd ODI begins at 19:00 IST, which is 9:30 local time.

Match Date: Sep 19, 2018

Venue: Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados

Toss:

Umpires:

Match Result:

Player of the Match:

WI W vs SA W 2nd ODI Squads | WI W vs SA W 2018

South Africa Squad for South Africa Women Tour of West Indies 2018

Lizelle Lee (Wicket Keeper), Laura Wolvaardt, Sune Luus, Dane van Niekerk (Captain), Mignon du Preez, Chloe Tryon, Marizanne Kapp, Masabata Klaas, Zintle Mali, Raisibe Ntozakhe, Tumi Sekhukhune, Faye Tunnicliffe, Saarah Smith, Robyn Searle

West Indies Squad for South Africa Women Tour of West Indies 2018

Hayley Matthews, Kycia Knight, Stafanie Taylor (Captain), Chedean Nation, Shemaine Campbelle, Deandra Dottin, Merissa Aguilleira (Wicket Keeper), Afy Fletcher, Anisa Mohammed, Shakera Selman, Shamilia Connell, Qiana Joseph, Natasha McLean

