WI W vs SA W 3rd T20 Scorecard | WI W vs SA W 2018 Live Score | Sep 30

Match Date: Sep 30, 2018

Venue: Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad

Toss: No toss made

Umpires: Joel Wilson, Jacqueline Williams

Match Result: Match abandoned without a ball being bowled

Match abandoned without a ball being bowled without a toss due to soggy outfield.

WI W vs SA W 3rd T20 Squads | WI W vs SA W 2018

South Africa Squad for South Africa Women Tour of West Indies 2018

Lizelle Lee (Wicket Keeper), Dane van Niekerk (Captain), Sune Luus, Chloe Tryon, Mignon du Preez, Marizanne Kapp, Faye Tunnicliffe, Saarah Smith, Masabata Klaas, Tumi Sekhukhune, Zintle Mali, Robyn Searle, Laura Wolvaardt, Raisibe Ntozakhe

West Indies Squad for South Africa Women Tour of West Indies 2018

Hayley Matthews, Natasha McLean, Stafanie Taylor (Captain), Shemaine Campbelle, Deandra Dottin, Chedean Nation, Merissa Aguilleira (Wicket Keeper), Kycia Knight, Afy Fletcher, Anisa Mohammed, Shamilia Connell, Shakera Selman, Sheneta Grimmond, Karishma Ramharack, Qiana Joseph

