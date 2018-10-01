Follow OyeCricket on Facebook to get Latest Cricket Stories.
Related Link: South Africa Women Tour of West Indies 2018 Fixtures
WI W vs SA W 3rd T20 Live Scores : Welcome to OyeCricket.com’s coverage of the WI W vs SA W 3rd T20 at the Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba in Trinidad. Follow here WI W vs SA W 3rd T20 Scorecard and check out WI W vs SA W 3rd T20 Live Scores. This is the 3rd T20 of South Africa Women Tour of West Indies 2018.
WI W vs SA W 3rd T20 begins at 1:30 IST, which is 16:00 local time. In case, you do not get to watch the live action of the WI W vs SA W 3rd T20, then you can always get the WI W vs SA W 3rd T20 live streaming and may be even the WI W vs SA W 3rd T20 highlights later on. Keep browsing OyeCricket.com for extensive coverage of South Africa Women Tour of West Indies 2018 and also for the WI W vs SA W 3rd T20 live scores.
Match Date: Sep 30, 2018
Venue: Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad
Toss: No toss made
Umpires: Joel Wilson, Jacqueline Williams
Match Result: Match abandoned without a ball being bowled
Check here for WI W vs SA W 3rd T20 Scorecard:
Match abandoned without a ball being bowled without a toss due to soggy outfield.
Lizelle Lee (Wicket Keeper), Dane van Niekerk (Captain), Sune Luus, Chloe Tryon, Mignon du Preez, Marizanne Kapp, Faye Tunnicliffe, Saarah Smith, Masabata Klaas, Tumi Sekhukhune, Zintle Mali, Robyn Searle, Laura Wolvaardt, Raisibe Ntozakhe
Hayley Matthews, Natasha McLean, Stafanie Taylor (Captain), Shemaine Campbelle, Deandra Dottin, Chedean Nation, Merissa Aguilleira (Wicket Keeper), Kycia Knight, Afy Fletcher, Anisa Mohammed, Shamilia Connell, Shakera Selman, Sheneta Grimmond, Karishma Ramharack, Qiana Joseph
Thank you for visiting our post on the WI W vs SA W 3rd T20 Scorecard and hope you have got the details you need from the WI W vs SA W 3rd T20 Live Scores.