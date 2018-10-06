WI W vs SA W 5th T20 Scorecard | WI W vs SA W 2018 Live Score | Oct 6

Related Link: South Africa Women Tour of West Indies 2018 Fixtures

WI W vs SA W 5th T20 Live Scores : Welcome to OyeCricket.com’s coverage of the WI W vs SA W 5th T20 at the Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba in Trinidad. Follow here WI W vs SA W 5th T20 Scorecard and check out WI W vs SA W 5th T20 Live Scores. This is the 5th T20 of South Africa Women Tour of West Indies 2018.

WI W vs SA W 5th T20 begins at 4:30 IST on Oct 7, which is 19:00 local time. In case, you do not get to watch the live action of the WI W vs SA W 5th T20, then you can always get the WI W vs SA W 5th T20 live streaming and may be even the WI W vs SA W 5th T20 highlights later on. Keep browsing OyeCricket.com for extensive coverage of South Africa Women Tour of West Indies 2018 and also for the WI W vs SA W 5th T20 live scores.

WI W vs SA W 5th T20 Scorecard | WI W vs SA W 5th T20 Match Live Scores

Match Date: Oct 6, 2018

Venue: Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad

Toss:

Umpires:

Match Result:

Player of the Match:

WI W vs SA W 5th T20 Live Scores | WI W vs SA W 5th T20 Match Scorecard

Check here for WI W vs SA W 5th T20 Scorecard:

WI W vs SA W 5th T20 Squads | WI W vs SA W 2018

South Africa Squad for South Africa Women Tour of West Indies 2018

Mignon du Preez, Marizanne Kapp, Dane van Niekerk, Chloe Tryon (Captain), Sune Luus, Lizelle Lee (Wicket Keeper), Masabata Klaas, Laura Wolvaardt, Raisibe Ntozakhe, Zintle Mali, Robyn Searle, Saarah Smith, Faye Tunnicliffe (Wicket Keeper), Tumi Sekhukhune

West Indies Squad for South Africa Women Tour of West Indies 2018

Merissa Aguilleira (Wicket Keeper), Shemaine Campbelle, Deandra Dottin, Anisa Mohammed, Stafanie Taylor (Captain), Kycia Knight, Natasha McLean, Shakera Selman, Shamilia Connell, Afy Fletcher, Hayley Matthews, Chedean Nation, Qiana Joseph, Sheneta Grimmond, Karishma Ramharack

Thank you for visiting our post on the WI W vs SA W 5th T20 Scorecard and hope you have got the details you need from the WI W vs SA W 5th T20 Live Scores.