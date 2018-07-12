Winnipeg Hawks vs Edmonton Royals Live Scorecard | Global T20 Canada 2018 Live Score Jul 12

Winnipeg Hawks vs Edmonton Royals Live Scores : Check out Winnipeg Hawks vs Edmonton Royals, WPH vs EDR – Global T20 Winnipeg Hawks vs Edmonton Royals Live Scorecard of the Global T20 Canada 2018. This Global T20 Canada 2018, Eliminator will be played at the Maple Leaf North-West Ground in King City.

The Winnipeg Hawks vs Edmonton Royals T20 match is scheduled to begin at 1:30 IST on Jul 13 which is 16:00 local time. We bring you here Winnipeg Hawks vs Edmonton Royals live scores as part of OyeCricket’s coverage of the Global T20 Canada 2018 live Scores. You can as well follow the WPH vs EDR Global T20 Canada 2018 Highlights after the match.

Match Date: Jul 12, 2018

Venue: Maple Leaf North-West Ground, King City

Toss:

Umpires:

Match Result:

Man of the Match:

Winnipeg Hawks vs Edmonton Royals Squads | Global T20 Canada 2018 Teams

Winnipeg Hawks 2018 Squad for Global T20 Canada 2018

Fidel Edwards, Lendl Simmons, Rayad Emrit, Rizwan Cheema, Darren Bravo, David Warner (Captain), Hiral Patel, David Miller, Hamza Tariq (Wicket Keeper), Junaid Siddiqui, Ben McDermott, Imad Wasim, Mark Deyal, Ali Khan, Tion Webster, Kyle Phillip

Edmonton Royals 2018 Squad for Global T20 Canada 2018

Shahid Afridi, Kevin O Brien, Sohail Tanvir (Captain), Andre Fletcher (Wicket Keeper), Luke Ronchi (Wicket Keeper), Wayne Parnell, Umar Akmal (wk), Mohammad Irfan, Farhaan Behardien, Ahmed Raza, Shaiman Anwar, Abraash Khan, Agha Salman, Hasan Khan, Satsimranjit Dhindsa, Ammar Khalid, Simon Pervez

