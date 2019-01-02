Womens Challenger Trophy 2019 Fixtures | Womens Challenger Trophy 2019 Schedule

Womens Challenger Trophy 2019 Fixtures: Check here Womens Challenger Trophy 2019 tournament. The Womens Challenger Trophy tournament will feature three teams – India Women Red, India Women Blue and India Women Green.

Womens Challenger Trophy 2019 Schedule will consists of 4 matches from January 3 to January 6.

Womens Challenger Trophy 2019 Schedule

Check below the Womens Challenger Trophy 2019 fixtures and the match timings. Follow OyeCricket.com for Womens Challenger Trophy 2019 Live Score and also the timetable of all the 4 matches.

Womens Challenger Trophy 2019 Fixtures

Jan 3: India Women Red vs India Women Blue, 1st Match at Devineni Venkata Ramana Praneetha Ground, Mulapadu, Krishna, Andhra Pradesh – India Women Red vs India Women Blue Scorecard

Jan 4: India Women Blue vs India Women Green, 2nd Match at Devineni Venkata Ramana Praneetha Ground, Mulapadu, Krishna, Andhra Pradesh

Jan 5: India Women Green vs India Women Red, 3rd Match at Devineni Venkata Ramana Praneetha Ground, Mulapadu, Krishna, Andhra Pradesh

Jan 6: Final at Devineni Venkata Ramana Praneetha Ground, Mulapadu, Krishna, Andhra Pradesh

Thank you for visiting our website for the Womens Challenger Trophy 2019 Schedule. Hope you got all the required information on Womens Challenger Trophy 2019 Fixtures. Don’t forget to visit this page again to check the Womens Challenger Trophy 2019 scorecards.