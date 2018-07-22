Womens Cricket Super League 2018 Fixtures | Womens Cricket Super League 2018 Schedule

Womens Cricket Super League 2018 Fixtures: Check here Womens Cricket Super League 2018 tournament. The Womens Cricket Super League tournament will feature six teams – Surrey Stars, Southern Vipers, Western Storm , Yorkshire Diamonds, Lancashire Thunder and Loughborough Lightning.

Womens Cricket Super League 2018 Schedule will consists of 32 T20 matches from July 22 to August 27.

Womens Cricket Super League 2018 Schedule

Check below the Womens Cricket Super League 2018 fixtures and the match timings.

Jul 22: Surrey Stars vs Southern Vipers, 1st Match at Woodbridge Road, Guildford – Surrey Stars vs Southern Vipers Scorecard

Jul 22: Western Storm vs Yorkshire Diamonds, 2nd Match at The Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton – Western Storm vs Yorkshire Diamonds Scorecard

Jul 22: Lancashire Thunder vs Loughborough Lightning, 3rd Match at Trafalgar Road Ground, Southport – Lancashire Thunder vs Loughborough Lightning Scorecard

Jul 25: Southern Vipers vs Loughborough Lightning, 4th Match at The Rose Bowl, Southampton

Jul 26: Western Storm vs Surrey Stars, 5th Match at College Ground, Cheltenham

Jul 27: Yorkshire Diamonds vs Lancashire Thunder, 6th Match at Headingley, Leeds

Jul 29: Western Storm vs Loughborough Lightning, 7th Match at The Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton

Jul 29: Surrey Stars vs Yorkshire Diamonds, 8th Match at Woodbridge Road, Guildford

Jul 29: Lancashire Thunder vs Southern Vipers, 9th Match at Aigburth, Liverpool

Jul 31: Southern Vipers vs Western Storm, 10th Match at Arundel Castle, Arundel

Jul 31: Surrey Stars vs Lancashire Thunder, 11th Match at Kennington Oval, London

Jul 31: Loughborough Lightning vs Yorkshire Diamonds, 12th Match at Haslegrave Ground, Loughborough

Aug 2: Yorkshire Diamonds vs Southern Vipers, 13th Match at Clifton Park Ground, York

Aug 2: Lancashire Thunder vs Surrey Stars, 14th Match at Haslegrave Ground, Loughborough

Aug 3: Lancashire Thunder vs Western Storm, 15th Match at Old Trafford, Manchester

Aug 4: Loughborough Lightning vs Southern Vipers, 16th Match at Haslegrave Ground, Loughborough

Aug 5: Yorkshire Diamonds vs Western Storm, 17th Match at North Marine Road Ground, Scarborough

Aug 7: Lancashire Thunder vs Surrey Stars, 18th Match at Old Trafford, Manchester

Aug 8: Southern Vipers vs Yorkshire Diamonds, 19th Match at The Rose Bowl, Southampton

Aug 9: Surrey Stars vs Loughborough Lightning, 20th Match at Woodbridge Road, Guildford

Aug 9: Western Storm vs Lancashire Thunder, 21st Match at The Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton

Aug 11: Loughborough Lightning vs Lancashire Thunder, 22nd Match at Haslegrave Ground, Loughborough

Aug 11: Western Storm vs Southern Vipers, 23rd Match at County Ground, Bristol

Aug 12: Yorkshire Diamonds vs Surrey Stars, 24th Match at Clifton Park Ground, York

Aug 14: Southern Vipers vs Surrey Stars, 25th Match at County Ground, Hove

Aug 14: Lancashire Thunder vs Yorkshire Diamonds, 26th Match at Stanley Park, Blackpool

Aug 15: Loughborough Lightning vs Western Storm, 27th Match at Edgbaston, Birmingham

Aug 18: Southern Vipers vs Lancashire Thunder, 28th Match at The Rose Bowl, Southampton

Aug 18: Yorkshire Diamonds vs Loughborough Lightning, 29th Match at Headingley, Leeds

Aug 18: Surrey Stars vs Western Storm, 30th Match at Kennington Oval, London

Aug 27: ??? vs ???, Semi Final at County Ground, Hove

Aug 27: ??? vs ???, Final at County Ground, Hove

