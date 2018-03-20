Women’s T20I Tri Series 2018 Schedule |Women’s T20 Tri Series 2018 Fixtures

Women’s T20I Tri Series 2018 Fixtures : Check out the Women’s T20 Tri Series 2018 schedule as part of OyeCricket.com’s coverage of the Women’s T20 Tri Series 2018 played between Australia, England and India.

Women’s T20I Tri Series 2018 Schedule

Follow links of the Women’s Tri Series 2018 scorecards, live scores and highlights in this post.

As per the Women’s T20 Tri Series 2018 Fixtures, the tri-series will feature nine T20s including the final with each team to play the other twice in the league stage in addition to the practice match before the start of the actual series in addition to two practice matches between India A and England.

The Women’s T20 Tri Series 2018 will begin on March 19 with a warm-up match and with the final to be played on 31 March.

As per the Women’s T20 Tri Series 2018 Schedule, all the nine matches will be played at Brabourne Stadium in India.

Women’s T20I Tri Series 2018 Fixtures

Mar 19: India A Women vs England Women, 1st T20 practice match at Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai

Mar 20: India A Women vs England Women, 2nd T20 practice match at Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai

Mar 22: India Women vs Australia Women, 1st Match at Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai

Mar 23: Australia Women vs England Women, 2nd Match at Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai

Mar 25: India Women vs England Women, 3rd Match at Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai

Mar 26: India Women vs Australia Women, 4th Match at Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai

Mar 28: Australia Women vs England Women, 5th Match at Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai

Mar 29: India Women vs England Women, 6th Match at Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai

Mar 31: Final at Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai

Thank you for visiting OyeCricket.com for the Women’s T20 Tri Series 2018 Fixtures aka the Women’s T20 Tri Series 2018 Schedule.